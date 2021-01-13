Ron Kind: I stand with the Constitution in wake of Capitol attack

Words and actions have consequences. For months now, members of Congress and the president have spread lies and unfounded accusations about the integrity of our election. In doing so, they unleashed dark forces in our society and even incited a violent mob that attacked the United States Capitol. Lives were lost as a result of this insurrection, including two U.S. Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. My prayers are with these brave officers’ families as they mourn this devastating loss -- their heroic actions in defense of our country will never be forgotten.

It’s time to stop perpetuating the dangerous lies that this election wasn’t legitimate -- it was. It’s time to stop weaponizing calls for unity as an attempt to downplay a violent insurrection and avoid ramifications, as if healing can take place without accountability -- it can’t. To not punish insurrection would be to encourage more of it.

For too long, too many have treated our democracy as if it’s a football, something to kick around without consequence. It’s not a football, it’s more like a fragile egg. If you break it, good luck trying to put it back together. Failing to seek accountability now would send a dangerous signal in the future -- because the next time an authoritarian wannabe takes a run at our Constitution, all bets are off.