Rolf Wegenke: College is definitely still worth it

Wisconsin has a problem. We have seen declining enrollment in the University of Wisconsin System, the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) and the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU).

And it matters. To be competitive in the knowledge economy and to address Wisconsin’s workforce shortages, we need to increase the level of educational attainment in this state.

Unfortunately, we are seeing a concerning trend moving us in the complete opposite direction. This past year, largely due to the pandemic, users of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) in Wisconsin were down 6% on average. Students of limited means are putting off their dreams of pursuing higher education to deal with pressing financial matters.

Filling out the FAFSA has a direct correlation to enrollment. Students with the lowest incomes who complete a FAFSA are 127% more likely to immediately enroll in college than those who did not complete the application. Financial help is there, but they have to apply.