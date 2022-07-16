Roger Stauter: Older voters want to know what candidates will do about rising prices

Wisconsin is again in America’s spotlight as the country moves closer to November’s midterm elections. Our state has long been a battleground, and this year both the governorship and control of the U.S. Senate are up for grabs in competitive races.

But if Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes or anyone else wants to represent Wisconsin, they’ll need to win over the state’s older voters with a realistic solution to the inflation draining our communities’ pocketbooks.

Inflation is at a 40-year high nationwide, and in Wisconsin it sits at 6.8%. Gas here costs about $4.40 a gallon, while skyrocketing fuel and fertilizer prices are hurting our farmers who work in the agriculture industry, which the whole country relies on. Wisconsinites are struggling, and none more so than our older residents.

Farmers, factory workers, and small business owners who are either retired or were looking forward to their golden years are suddenly facing unprecedented costs for basic necessities such as groceries and utilities. Those expenses can eat through the savings of retirees on fixed incomes, and they’re something they’ll remember when they head to the polls this fall.

Wisconsin’s older voters are a crucial bloc of the state’s electorate, not in the least because historically they have the highest turnout. According to exit polls during the 2020 election, 65% of respondents were either 45 or older. That’s well over half of our state’s roughly 4 million voters, and the candidates who can secure this key group’s support will be at a huge advantage going into November. But that support won’t come unless candidates can offer a roadmap for getting Wisconsin out of the quagmire of inflation.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans running for elected office have successfully convinced the majority of voters now that they have the right solution for inflation. Instead, they have preferred to focus on blaming one another for the current crises facing the country rather than tackling kitchen table issues. Wisconsin’s middle-aged and older voters aren’t interested in talking points.

What does interest them is how Sen. Johnson plans to lower the cost of gas and groceries, or what his Democratic opponents are offering as an alternative. Likewise, instead of playing the blame game, Gov. Evers and his Republican opponents should be prepared to explain how they plan to drive down diesel prices for farmers struggling to keep their equipment fueled while trying to save for retirement.

More than anything, Wisconsin’s older voters want reassurances that they can retire and expect to live comfortably. The candidates who can do this will be those who lower costs instead of engaging in childish finger pointing.