Rodgers' big head wins this week's You Toon caption contest

Karen Turner of Verona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Karen!
Her caption about an Aaron Rodgers bobblehead beat out more than 70 entries. Turner wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “Sorry, I sold the Davante Adams bobblehead on eBay.”
Jack Saltes
- of Mount Horeb: “Made in Peru?!”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “I taught him how to slide.”
People are also reading…
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.