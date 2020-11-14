Robin Vos: Please help stop the spread of COVID-19

Wisconsin continues to see an “unrelenting rise in cases and test positivity,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report. The number of COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing, and hospital beds are filling up.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, some areas of the state that have few if any ICU beds immediately available, and staffing shortages are becoming a major issue.

I am asking for your help. I join state health and business leaders and many others in asking that you to do everything you can to curb the spread. I applaud the “Stop the Covid Spread!” coalition in its efforts to urge people to take this virus seriously and take the necessary precautions so we can continue to safely participate in our economy.

I agree with Gov. Tony Evers that our success in fighting the virus rests on individual responsibility. Once again, I encourage everyone to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Wear a mask, socially distance, frequently wash your hands, follow local restrictions and stay home as much as possible.

Here are specific recommendations from the Racine County Joint Information Center.