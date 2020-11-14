Robin Vos: Please help stop the spread of COVID-19

Wisconsin continues to see an “unrelenting rise in cases and test positivity,” according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report. The number of COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing, and hospital beds are filling up.
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, some areas of the state that have few if any ICU beds immediately available, and staffing shortages are becoming a major issue.
I am asking for your help. I join state health and business leaders and many others in asking that you to do everything you can to curb the spread. I applaud the “Stop the Covid Spread!” coalition in its efforts to urge people to take this virus seriously and take the necessary precautions so we can continue to safely participate in our economy.
I agree with Gov. Tony Evers that our success in fighting the virus rests on individual responsibility. Once again, I encourage everyone to adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Wear a mask, socially distance, frequently wash your hands, follow local restrictions and stay home as much as possible.
Here are specific recommendations from the Racine County Joint Information Center.
- Stay home if you do not need to go out.
- If you leave your home, expect that you may be exposed to COVID-19.
- Wear a mask and maintain at least a 6-foot distance between yourself and others.
- Avoid all unnecessary travel.
- Avoid all public and personal social gatherings of any size.
- If you have to go out, avoid any businesses that are not following the masking order and not limiting capacity.
- If you feel sick, stay home.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
For advice on how to stay safe during the holidays, find guidance from the CDC at: go.madison.com/HolidayAdvice.
Vos, R-Rochester, is speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly. His column originally ran in a newsletter to his Assembly District 63 constituents: Rep.Vos@legis.wisconsin.gov.
