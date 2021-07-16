Robin Abcarian: Clarence Thomas as the voice of reason in the federal cannabis debate?

Under the tax code provision that Standing Akimbo is challenging, Thomas wrote, “a business that is still in the red after it pays its workers and keeps the lights on might nonetheless owe substantial federal income tax.”

Can you imagine?

In a country where profitable corporations and rich individuals find ever more creative ways to avoid paying federal taxes, forcing a money-losing business to pay more than its fair share is not just outrageous, it’s downright un-American.

There are some glimmers of hope that the federal government will eventually liberalize its sclerotic view of marijuana.

In January, Republican U.S. Rep. W. Gregory Steube of Florida introduced a bill, the Marijuana 1-to-3 Act, that would knock pot off the Drug Enforcement Administration’s list of most dangerous substances, Schedule I, and list it in Schedule III, the category for drugs that have a currently accepted medical use and a risk of dependence.

In April, the House of Representatives passed the SAFE Banking Act, which would allow cannabis-related businesses to access the banking system in states where they are legal and regulated. The bill passed with bipartisan support — 321 to 101 — and had the backing of 106 Republicans.