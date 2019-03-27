Judge Brian Hagedorn should not be elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 2 as his actions show that he is not cognizant of his obligation to follow the Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that govern the behavior of all Wisconsin judges.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rule 60.03 requires that “a judge shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in all of the judge’s activities.” Section (1) of that rule requires that “a judge shall ... act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.” The court’s official comment, which is part of the rule, states that the standard for judging whether a judge has displayed an appearance of impropriety is “whether the conduct would create in reasonable minds a perception that the judge's ability to carry out judicial responsibilities with integrity, impartiality and competence is impaired.”
In light of Judge Hagedorn’s public statements that marriage equality could lead to the legalization of sex with animals, and that Planned Parenthood is a “wicked organization," he has demonstrated that it would not be possible for him to sit on any case involving either of these groups, which have come before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, without reasonable people seeing an appearance of impropriety.
In 1979 Wisconsin decriminalized all private consensual sexual behavior between adults. In 1982 Wisconsin banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and in 2015 the U.S. Supreme Court established same-sex marriage legal throughout the country. Judge Hagedorn apparently does not accept those laws or the Supreme Court’s decision. He has accepted speaking fees from an organization that supports the recriminalization of homosexuality. Yet he contends that neither his statements nor his association with a group that espouses those views would in any way impact his decision-making.
Rather than admit that his public expression of his views on Planned Parenthood and same-sex relationships presents an appearance of impropriety, Judge Hagedorn claims that he is being criticized for his religious beliefs. No one is criticizing Judge Hagedorn’s religion. He is free to worship as he chooses and is free to personally believe whatever he wants. But the point is this: Because of his public statements, many reasonable people, who may have matters that come before Judge Hagedorn, would perceive that he is incapable of acting with integrity, impartiality and competence. That Judge Hagedorn is incapable of acknowledging that point renders him unfit to serve as a justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Roberta Gassman was secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and deputy assistant secretary for employment & training in the Obama administration; her husband, Lester Pines, is a senior partner at the Madison law firm of Pines Bach.
