Gov. Tony Evers is on the clock, facing a Friday deadline to make extraordinarily difficult budget decisions. While the Republican budget now on his desk was created in the most partisan fashion imaginable, it has more progressive spending levels than it would have without the specter of the governor’s veto. While it is tempting to see this budget as the best possible under difficult circumstances, I believe it is a partisan power grab that strips the governor of the power to accomplish his top priorities.
The driving force in the budget process is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who has a consuming ambition to replace Evers. To get his way he is willing to damage the fabric of Wisconsin’s democracy, force savage cuts on our local public schools and deny affordable health care to over 80,000 working people. Vos’ intentions are no less than to nullify the 2018 elections by continuing former Gov. Scott Walker’s policies and stripping the governor of one of his greatest powers, the ability to wield public opinion, by rendering him a lame duck powerless to achieve the popular reforms on which he was elected.
Vos is in the driver's seat because of a grossly anti-democratic 63-36 GOP majority in the state Assembly accomplished through gerrymandering. Assembly Republicans lost to Democrats by a 300,000 popular vote landslide in 2018 (53% to 45%). Five Republican state senators told Citizen Action members in meetings that they support Medicaid expansion — that's more than enough to pass the program in the Senate — but see no point in bucking their own party when there is no hope of passage in Vos' Assembly.
While ruthlessly exploiting every ounce of power, Vos is using extortion tactics to force Evers to give up his greatest powers: the nation’s strongest veto pen and his ability to speak to the entire state as governor. If Evers uses his power to veto the whole document, then state law reverts to the last Walker budget. This “zombie Walker budget,” as state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, called it, would force massive across the board cuts. Vos has publicly announced that if Evers vetoes the whole budget, he will adjourn the Assembly until October and blame Evers for the disastrous consequences. Vos knows this extortion could work because Evers, unlike the Speaker, deeply cares about the consequences of a bad budget for the people of Wisconsin.
I have two possible avenues to suggest for the governor to avoid the trap Speaker Vos has so carefully constructed.
First, the hovernor could tap into the strong public desire to see some bipartisan cooperation and the fact that the people are with him on the big issues: BadgerCare expansion and full funding for our public schools. Vos refused to even consider the governor’s budget and has avoided all meaningful negotiations. Evers could line-item veto whole sections of the budget (I would suggest at minimum the entire Medicaid budget) to keep his overwhelmingly popular BadgerCare expansion in play and keep the public engaged on the top election issue in 2018. Evers could then force Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to the negotiating table by immediately calling for a conference committee between the three leaders, and appearing in front of the media in a Capitol conference room weekly throughout the summer until Vos and Fitzgerald are forced by negative media and public pressure to participate.
Second, the governor could veto the second year of the budget, protecting public schools from draconian cuts forced by a “Walker zombie budget” while keeping the budget process alive for another year. This would give him the opportunity to use his bully pulpit as the only leader in the process elected by the whole people, and the fact that the public strongly supports his top priorities, to keep the pressure on during an election year.
Ultimately this is a question of power and the willingness to wield it. When partisan opponents control the Legislature, the governor’s veto and his ability to wield statewide public opinion are his only major powers to achieve big things that matter to the voters. Vos is abusing his power to the utmost. If Evers gives his remaining power away, he risks allowing Vos to abrogate the 2018 election and crown himself de facto governor.
Robert Kraig is executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a statewide membership organizations which fights for guaranteed affordable health care, and economic, environmental, and racial justice. www.citizenactionwi.org.
