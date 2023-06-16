I grew up on the northwest side of Chicago in a single-parent household. The struggles my mother went through are the same that we see today.

But she focused on providing all the opportunities that a two-parent household could give a child. She worked so I would have all the skills and tools necessary to grow up and be successful. I was also lucky to have a close family structure with extended relatives living in the area, who took part in forming my young life.

But this wasn’t always the case for my peers, and it isn’t always the case today.

I’ve been a psychology, criminal justice and social justice student. I've been a police officer, an FBI supervisory special agent and chief of police in a south suburb of Chicago. Now I am the chief of police in Edgerton, about 30 miles southeast of Madison. At every stage of my career, and with every person I’ve interacted with, one thread has continued to emerge: how much a person’s childhood impacts their later options and decisions.

That is why I’m concerned about the future of our state’s child care system, especially as we lose COVID-era federal funds that kept our child care system temporarily above water.

A child's first few years have an enormous impact on their future. High-quality child care can lead to better school preparation, fewer behavioral problems when young people reach their teens, greater likelihood of graduating from college and improved career prospects as adults. And quality early childhood education programs have been shown to reduce later violent crime and incarceration rates, boosting long-term public safety.

During the pandemic, over $300 million in federal funds flowed into Wisconsin’s Child Care Counts Stabilization Payment Program to help deal with a child care crisis. At the time, providers were rapidly closing down, often due to staff shortages, reducing the availability of care that enabled parents to work.

We saw — and still see — this crisis impacting police departments across the state, where officers struggle to find child care for their kids. The problem is worse in rural Wisconsin. And in my hometown of Edgerton, we have 2.6 children under the age of 5 for every one child care spot.

Providers used monthly stabilization payments from the Child Care Counts program to help correct issues of child access, affordability and quality. The program supplemented worker wages and kept rates down for parents. Centers such as the Edgerton Children's Center -- which the YoungStar quality rating system reports to be five stars -- received payments to help keep their doors open and continue providing quality care.

But even with this assistance, the cost of infant care in a Wisconsin center averages more than in-state public college tuition. Many child care staff receive poverty wages, and more than half of providers experience staffing shortages.

Absent state intervention, more child care providers will likely shut down when Child Care Counts funds run dry. Some providers that remain will have to raise rates. Many working-class families will be priced out, and a number of working parents might even have to quit their jobs. Businesses that need those parents working will face an even harder time getting employees to backfill those positions.

Thankfully, state elected leaders have an opportunity and desire to help. I’m optimistic that financial investments and creative solutions will emerge to continue stabilizing the sector.

In law enforcement, it’s simple math: You pay now or you pay later. Wisconsin’s state prisons contain about 22,000 inmates, each costing taxpayers $30,000 each per year, for an annual total of $660 million. But the best way to deal with crime is to prevent it from happening in the first place, by investing in education and care for children. That begins with our infants and toddlers.

At this crossroads, I hope we find responsible solutions and state funding to continue stabilizing child care. Wisconsin’s future depends on our next generation and the generations to come.