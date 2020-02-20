Robert Kasten: Wisconsin is the heart of the 'Blue Collar Boom'

If there was one thing that the voters who flipped Wisconsin for Donald Trump in 2016 were hoping for above all else, it would be the "Blue Collar Boom" the president heralded at his State of the Union address.
The 2016 election was a historic realignment of the American electorate. The greatest and most consequential shift occurred here in the Upper Midwest, driven by the realization that neither party’s pre-2015 vision included them. From its slavish devotion to free trade orthodoxies to its obsession with the post-industrial “global economy,” the political establishment ignored the working people who form the backbone of American society.
When Wisconsinites chose “America First,” they did so in the hope that something better was possible. After three years of the Trump presidency, the State of the Union was a celebration of achieving something much better.
“This is a blue collar boom,” the president told Congress, perfectly describing the strong and growing American economy in three simple words.
In just three short years, the Trump economy has added nearly half a million manufacturing jobs and 12,000 new factories. Wisconsin has been right at the heart of this renaissance, gaining 8,000 net manufacturing jobs during the Trump administration and increasing our state’s industrial output by about $6 billion between 2016 and 2018.
Those figures are a big part of the reason why, in contrast to previous “recoveries,” the benefits of the "Blue Collar Boom" are being shared so equitably. As the president told Congress, “the net worth of the bottom half of wage-earners has increased by 47% — three times faster than the increase for the top 1%.”
Many commentators have found it difficult to articulate a comprehensive definition of Donald Trump’s economic agenda. Standing on a record of success, the president was able to do it for them at the State of the Union.
“From the instant I took office, I moved rapidly to revive the United States economy — slashing a record number of job-killing regulations, enacting historic and record-setting tax cuts, and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements,” he said. “Our agenda is relentlessly pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth and, most of all, pro-American.”
After decades of betrayal by politicians in both parties — culminating with the disastrous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) — America’s labor unions shied away from supporting every major international trade agreement for the ensuing 25 years. The "America First" trade agenda is a clear break with the past, as evidenced by the AFL-CIO bucking that trend and endorsing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that President Trump negotiated to replace NAFTA.
With the USMCA set to take effect in the coming months, America’s "Blue Collar Boom" is poised to continue unabated. One of Wisconsin’s biggest manufacturing growth areas, motor vehicles, stands to benefit in particular from the deal, which is projected to boost investment in the United States by about $34 billion and create more than 75,000 new jobs.
There’s more to come. President Trump’s strategic counter-tariffs, for instance, have produced significant concessions from China, including the end of abusive trade practices that the communist country has used against America for decades. After signing the “Phase One” agreement last month, China’s leaders are finally signaling that they’re ready to start treating the world’s largest economic superpower — America — with the respect we deserve.
Wisconsin voters were right when they helped elect Donald Trump as president in 2016: it is indeed possible to run the U.S. economy in a manner that advances the interests of all Americans. The "Blue Collar Boom" we’re currently experiencing is proof.
Robert W. Kasten is a former U.S. Senator from Wisconsin.
