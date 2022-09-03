Robert J. Gross: Be honest about America's energy needs

As an engineer and small business owner, I am surprised the energy debate is framed as an either-or, all-or-nothing proposition. Major technical advances rely on inexpensive and plentiful energy. So we need to improve our traditional and renewable energy sources. We can have both fossil fuels and green energy and make all of them work for us.

America needs to develop an energy policy that includes all solutions, including nuclear. One side of the political aisle needs to stop demonizing the fossil fuel industry, and the other needs to stop claiming green energy is a pipedream.

But for this to happen, rhetoric and policy need to change at the top of the political pyramid. The executive branch can’t on one hand make it harder for the energy industry to operate — by rejecting pipeline permits, reducing drilling opportunities, increasing regulations and promising to literally put the industry out of business in a few years — and then, on the other hand, blame those same energy companies when they can’t create enough power to heat or cool our homes and power our electric vehicles.

We also should embrace some of the newer technologies, understanding they need time to develop and perfect. I have a new Mustang Mach-e electric vehicle, and I love it. But in no way can the current infrastructure support it for everyone to have one tomorrow. That infrastructure is likely a decade away, even if we make it a priority.

I am hoping to have a solar farm installed on our building soon if we can get the components. In no way can it take over completely supplying my company’s energy needs. Energy storage devices on the scale needed here are neither available nor technically affordable now. We then also need traditional resources.

We should absolutely have a thoughtful, open and honest debate about our long-term energy horizon. But in the short- and medium-term, we must keep in mind that these policy decisions have real-world, real-people impacts. Energy prices impact everything — the cost to ship, manufacture, commute, heat, cool, fly and produce food.

A national energy policy that has real solutions to bring down energy costs immediately is critical. Let us engineers work on and design future solutions. We need to encourage energy companies to expand and explore, not punish and threaten them.

We need to lift unnecessary regulations on energy companies and welcome the development of our energy supplies. The permitting process for exploration needs to be streamlined and more energy infrastructure needs to be built for both fossil fuels and renewable technologies.

Lastly, we should be encouraging companies to invest some of their precious capital in the energy markets — all of those markets — and not by singling out and demonizing specific industries.

We can and must bring down the price of energy, but it will take all of us being honest and using some common sense.

I’m grateful that Sen. U.S. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, still understands the importance of energy in our family and business budgets, including the need for expanded energy infrastructure, energy exploration and encouraging private investment into energy. I hope the rest of Congress can put our nation’s people and employers ahead of political rhetoric and radical agendas.

When energy has been inexpensive and plentiful, our society has grown and prospered.