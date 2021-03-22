Robert DuPont: Wisconsin’s tradition of building safety is alive and well

I write today about a topic few think about on a daily basis — the statutory basis of Wisconsin’s building codes. Although this may seem like minutia, without a solid statutory foundation, Wisconsin’s building codes would crumble just as your home would fall if it had no foundation. As the former director of program development in the Safety and Buildings Division of the Wisconsin Department of Commerce, I have over 25 years of experience with building codes and their statutory basis.
Unfortunately, the statutory basis for the Wisconsin Commercial Building Code — as well as dozens of other state agency codes — was challenged and questioned over the last four years. As a result, code requirements for fire sprinklers in multifamily dwellings of three to 19 units have not been enforced in recent years — allowing such buildings to be constructed without the lifesaving and property-protecting benefits of fire sprinklers.
Fortunately, the Wisconsin Legislature has steadfastly maintained the statutory direction for development and enforcement of the Wisconsin Commercial Building Code. In addition, Attorney General Josh Kaul’s recent AG opinion on the matter has cleared the way for everyone to understand that the Wisconsin Commercial Building Code certainly does have a firm foundation in Wisconsin state statutes.
The most immediate and significant effect of the AG opinion is that fire sprinklers will once again be required in all multifamily dwellings as specified in the current Wisconsin Commercial Building Code. The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services has announced that, based on this recent decision, on April 19 it will resume enforcing the code provision that requires fire sprinklers in multifamily dwellings containing three to 19 units. Building designers, contractors and code officials now have a clear path to follow in their efforts to promote public safety.
Wisconsin has a long history of promoting public safety through the Wisconsin Commercial Building Code. At the direction of the 1911 Legislature, the first such code was developed by the newly established Wisconsin Industrial Commission, and went into effect in 1913. Wisconsin became the second state to promote building safety in a coordinated statewide manner — behind only the state of New York.
For 108 years, state-employed architects, engineers and tradespeople have worked closely with dozens of expert citizen advisory committees to develop contemporary and reasonable building codes. As a result of the actions of our state legislators, Attorney General Josh Kaul and the state Department of Safety and Professional Services, Wisconsin’s longstanding practice of code development and administration can continue promoting the safety of our citizens where they live, work, worship and play.
Wisconsin legislators deserve recognition for establishing and maintaining statutory authority and direction for development of the Commercial Building Code. Attorney General Josh Kaul deserves recognition for his consideration and solid opinion. Gov. Tony Evers deserves recognition for thoughtfully requesting an AG opinion. And DSPS Secretary-designee Dawn Crim deserves recognition for carefully resuming enforcement of the fire sprinkler provisions of the Wisconsin Commercial Building Code.
Wisconsin citizens are safer as a result.
Robert DuPont is founder of the Alliance for Regulatory Coordination and the owner of Regulatory Guidance and Design, LLC.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.