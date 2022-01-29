Robert C Bishop: Why I became a solar farmer in Wisconsin

Wisconsin was considered “America’s Breadbasket” from 1840 to 1880.

Wheat was a highly profitable cash crop for new settlers and farmers. By the 1850s, ‘60s and ‘70s, nitrogen depletion was cutting yields and quality, and insect populations were damaging crops. The profitability and opportunity in wheat was moving west to Iowa, Minnesota and beyond. The void in Wisconsin caused a change to more livestock, requiring feed crops rather than cash crops.

Thus came the rise of Wisconsin as “America’s Dairyland.”

Just as the economic forces of narrowing margins drove wheat from Wisconsin, improvements in production eventually drove dairy to richer feed crops and, in more recent decades, large scale “dairy parlor” operations that greatly reduced labor costs. This has made the smaller traditional “dairy barn” approach obsolete.

When dairying or livestock are no longer viable on your farm, you are left to raise cash crops, rent your land or sell while seeking employment elsewhere. In cash cropping, your crop can be marketed as corn for food, feed or fuel. All three markets are based on the same price, meaning customers and our greater society hold all three in similar regard.

If you take one acre of corn and convert it to ethanol, it will allow an average family to drive their car for close to 10 months.

Now compare that to the energy created from one acre of solar panels. Those panels will provide 74 families with a year of driving the average electric car, according to Invenergy, the company building Badger Hollow Solar Farm in Iowa County, about 55 miles west of Madison. And that doesn’t account for all of the fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides and fuel that an acre of corn requires.

So while a driver using an acre of corn to power his vehicle ran out of fuel in October, 74 of his neighbors using solar power from an acre of panels made it all the way to the New Year’s Eve party.

Also, solar fields can have thriving grassland reestablished beneath the panels. This provides carbon sequestration and an undisturbed soil environment for all forms of life below the surface. One teaspoon of soil contains more living organisms than there are people in the world. Among the benefits of this subsoil culture is the ability to filter water and support other life.

I am a farmer who has been boxed out of my previous revenue source of hog production. I have been presented with an opportunity to pioneer the hottest commodity market available to me, my family and land — solar. Without hesitation, I made the move to secure my farm and family’s future. And I know I did the right thing.

After all, it is just the next wave of farming to find a home in Wisconsin.

Bishop, of Cobb, is a Badger Hollow solar farmer in Iowa County, dedicating about 40% of his crop land to panels.