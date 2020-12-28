Rob Gundermann: Vaccination offers light at end of COVID-19 tunnel

In Wisconsin, we know how to survive tough winters. We do whatever it takes, but this year, more than ever before, we’ve been facing an opponent far worse than weather alone. COVID-19 is everywhere, shaking us to our very core.
COVID-19’s relentless nature has taken more than 4,000 lives and infected nearly 500,000 Wisconsin residents. Medical facilities are at capacity, while heroes have emerged in front-line health care workers and others providing essential services. Families have separated for gatherings, businesses have struggled or closed, and people are working and learning from home. We’ve all been looking for a way out and it now appears our greatest hope rests in widespread vaccination.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recently said there is light at the end of the tunnel and that everyone has to stand up and get vaccinated. This comes as new vaccines are being distributed to our health care workers, senior facilities and beyond. The idea is that ultimately, a mass vaccinated population will help keep COVID-19 at bay via herd immunity and bring Wisconsin and the country back to normalcy. That’s a great idea, but this only works if people are immunized. A Pew Research Center study this month shows confidence and support are growing for the vaccines up to more than 60% of U.S. adults. Still, there are a good number of others who currently do not plan on being vaccinated.
Everyone is entitled to their beliefs and opinions; however, history and science are on the side of those who seek to put viruses and diseases in their place so they cannot continue to harm the public. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not allow any vaccine to be used on the public without undergoing a rigorous safety process that also ensures effectiveness. The approved vaccines for COVID-19, along with those that eradicated smallpox and nearly eradicated poliovirus, have had to meet similar standards. The fact is vaccinations continue to be our best defense against the spread of disease.
Inoculating our state requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, starting with our leadership. State and local leaders telling us to wash our hands, wear masks and socially distance was a great first step, but now we need that same level of commitment for immunization. It is a one-two punch that will work best in protecting all our state population, including the most vulnerable in our rural and urban communities as well.
Vaccination is Wisconsin’s light out of the COVID-19 tunnel, so let’s shine bright to spread the word as soon as possible.
Rob Gundermann is the director of the Wisconsin Immunization Advocacy Coalition and president and CEO of the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups.
