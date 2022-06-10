Rob Gundermann: Congress must act to keep medical innovation going

The ugly truth about Alzheimer's is that we haven’t found a cure. The disease is complex and among the leading causes of death in the United States. As anyone whose life has been impacted by it will tell you, Alzheimer’s changes everything for you and your loved ones.

About 120,000 people aged 65 and older live with this debilitating illness in Wisconsin. These people depend on effective Alzheimer’s medications and treatments developed through diligent research and testing. Luckily, biopharma companies have continued to discover more effective tools to combat the disease — due in large part to increased funding and resources.

Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health in 2019 increased by $350 million. This jump successfully accelerated the approval of a medication called Aducanumab, the first FDA-approved therapy to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Several other medications are in the review pipeline, and people with Alzheimer’s depend on the prompt approval of these drugs. This efficient and essential regulatory framework wouldn’t be possible without a little-known regulation called the Prescription Drug and User Fee Act.

This law was first introduced to strengthen the FDA’s drug approval process in 1992. Since then, it has fostered research and development and contributed immensely to medical advancement thorough research and clinical trials.

A renewal of this program takes place every five years, and the expiration of the sixth iteration is approaching. To continue the program’s rapid drug development and to retain patients’ access to lifesaving medications, Congress must renew the Prescription Drug and User Fee Act in September.

Doing so will set an international example of patient-focused drug development. The FDA’s drug review program is the global gold standard for regulatory review and approval. Over the last five years, the U.S. has approved about 75% of novel drugs before any other country. Extending this law has the potential to advance the drug review and approval process even further.

This law gives biopharmaceutical companies access to the proper resources for drug development, establishing the regulatory framework for efficient innovation. By promoting research and development, companies increase the number and complexity of innovative drugs entering the review pipeline.

The law also allows the FDA to keep up with rapid drug development by streamlining the agency’s quality assurance and safety review. It eliminates bureaucratic bloat while maintaining the FDA’s commitment to protecting patient health. Advancing the public’s wellbeing is a central mission of the FDA, and this program is crucial to fulfilling that goal.

The Prescription Drug and User Fee Act is an essential component of Wisconsin’s health care system -- it helps protect the lives of our most vulnerable. This program is the steppingstone that grants enhanced medical innovation, accelerated drug approval and hope for Alzheimer’s patients.

Congress should renew this law by September. Cognitive decline doesn’t wait for medical innovation to catch up, and we can’t afford to wait either.

Gundermann is the president and CEO of the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups: gundermann@cwag.org.