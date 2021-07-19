Roanoke Times: Taking down Byrd's statue isn't enough

A lot of one-time Virginia heroes came down this month. The departure of the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville made national news.

The departure of Harry Byrd Sr.’s statue from the Virginia Capitol grounds drew less attention — even though you can argue that Byrd had more influence on Virginia than Lee ever did.

Byrd certainly lasted longer. Lee’s main claim to fame lasted for four bloody years. Byrd ruled — there’s really no better word — over Virginia for four decades, and parts of his legacy continue in state policy today.

Lee excites strange and misguided emotions from those who still can’t reconcile themselves to the reality of what the Southern cause was all about. But Byrd is the more current figure and, therefore, the one we should be more concerned about.

Virginia Delegate Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, could have had the credit for sending Byrd’s statue packing.

A year ago he introduced a bill to do just that. He intended it as a joke, though, a way to jibe Democrats who were trying to bring down Confederate statues. He thought they’d be offended since Byrd was a Democrat.