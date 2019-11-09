This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 9, 1959:
“If you want to know what’s wrong with television, turn it on,” said the New York Herald Tribune pungently last week in commenting on the quiz show mess.
“Its few worthwhile programs struggle for life in a sea of mediocrity ... . In it’s race for ratings it deliberately ignores the needs of the intelligent adult, the inquiring child, a nation which requires intellectual nourishment as well as empty diversion.”
The rigged quiz shows and the attendant intellectual dishonesty drew the lion’s share of the headlines for the last couple of weeks. But a thoughtful viewing public discerned long ago that the real problem is shoddy programs and irresponsible advertising copy.
There is a question of “control,” all right, but it is program control rather than controlled contestants.
Not many Americas are ready to vote for a government-controlled radio and television s system ... . But certainly Americans are ready for responsible and imaginative programming that goes beyond Westerns, sadistic private detectives, and stereotyped half-hour comedy shows.
If the network management, with its almost unlimited budgets for ideas and writing talent, is too timid to recapture control of its own medium and put on better fare, then some other system of operation is sure to come.