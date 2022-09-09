Rick Graber: Give parents more choice to improve learning

Students across Wisconsin are heading back to the classroom amid debate on contentious issues impacting education. School safety, curriculums, pandemic learning loss and failures in large metropolitan school districts are among them.

The result has created unprecedented momentum for alternatives to traditional education models, upending school systems from Arizona to West Virginia.

Opportunities to narrow gaps in education exist here in Wisconsin, too. After nearly 40 years of supporting education in Milwaukee and beyond, our grantees at The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation have taught us a great deal about how to do just that. Sharing lessons learned can help inform the dialogue on how to improve the education landscape for all families.

First and foremost, parents have primary responsibility for their child’s education. Everything from instilling strong values to choosing the right school, to making sure kids are on time, to overseeing homework, starts with parents. They are ultimately accountable for guiding their children in the right direction.

Schools that embrace this approach and treat parents as partners rather than patrons create an environment in which kids can flourish. Teachers, staff and parents working together are more able to quickly identify problems and develop plans that meet the unique needs of each child.

Critics of this view believe the inverse is true — that schools should control a child’s education because some parents are irresponsible or incapable of knowing what’s best.

We are clear-eyed that serious problems hinder and prevent parental engagement, especially in urban areas. Violence, crime, drug addiction and poverty are deterrents to stable family life, resulting in many kids falling through the cracks.

This is where civil society plays a vital role with friends, neighbors, churches and voluntary associations serving as society’s most effective safety net. The Bradley Foundation has supported hundreds of remarkable organizations that are animated by passionate, driven leaders who have an insatiable quest to tackle local challenges.

Whether it’s preparing homeless mothers with histories of trauma to live independently and develop strong, nurturing families or providing housing and healing to young men whose lives have been profoundly affected by toxic environments, these leaders are helping people become responsible fathers, mothers and fellow citizens.

Whatever their circumstances may be, parents can’t do it alone, which leads to another lesson. Teachers are essential to student success. Educators at the schools we support treat each student as a “whole” by nurturing social, emotional and often spiritual development. One local school leader says that for his students to learn how to succeed in life, they also need to learn how to trust, fail and serve.

This is not to say that academic performance is an afterthought. But students with strong foundational skills are better prepared to handle challenges and build lives of purpose, whether that path includes a college degree, vocational training, entrepreneurship or something else.

Finally, the lessons learned work best when families can choose the educational option that fits their child’s needs. Whether the choice is a private, charter or public school, homeschooling or hybrid option, kids have the very best shot at success when more options are available.

Parents agree, as we have witnessed over time. What started out as a pilot program in Milwaukee that Bradley helped get off the ground in 1990 has become an established part of the city’s and country’s vibrant ecosystem of educational options.

Today, about 45% of Milwaukee students who receive publicly funded education dollars attend a school outside the traditional school district. If enrollment trends continue, that number is likely to climb to more than half in a few years, adding Milwaukee to a short list of cities that share the same status.

It’s easy to understand why when you consider the broader impact of choice. According to one study, exposure to the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program in the eighth or ninth grade was associated with a 53% reduction in drug convictions, an 86% reduction in property damage convictions, and a 38% reduction in paternity suits by the ages of 25 to 28.

Sharing these lessons may not solve all the challenges confronting today’s complex K-12 environment, but they can inform efforts to open educational opportunity to all Wisconsin families at a time when so many are desperate for it.