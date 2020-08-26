Rick Esenberg: Gov. Evers' emergency COVID-19 declaration violates the law

The sudden arrival of COVID-19 in the United States changed our way of life with head-spinning speed. In response, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency for the state of Wisconsin on March 12. Within a matter of days in mid-March, international air travel stopped, schools closed, sports were halted and millions of Americans found themselves under restrictive stay-at-home orders. The economy was intentionally shuttered.
Gov. Evers acted pursuant to a special law, Chapter 323, that gives the governor emergency powers to act with speed to meet a crisis. The law gives the governor the extraordinary ability to act unilaterally. But those powers are limited to 60 days, precisely because they are a departure from our constitutional system where the Legislature crafts and makes legislation and the executive branch signs or vetoes it. For weeks, Gov. Evers issued executive orders, including the "safer at home" order that locked down most of Wisconsin. But those powers expired on May 12 and the Legislature took no action to extend the state or emergency.
So when Gov. Evers attempted to extend most terms of the "safer at home" order, he used a different statute, Chapter 252, that confers more limited authority to the Department of Health Services. But the Wisconsin Supreme Court terminated this extension of Wisconsin’s lockdown on May 13, holding that the extension order needed to be promulgated as a rule. The period of a unilateral executive response to COVID-19 was over. Regular constitutional order was restored, and Wisconsin’s divided government had two options: Work together and come up with a unified state response to COVID-19 or take limited action and let Wisconsin communities chart their own course in response to local conditions. The latter option proved to be the path of least resistance.
Some communities, like Dane and Milwaukee Counties, adopted restrictive measures and a graduated approach to reopening. Others opened with few or no restrictions, relying on guidelines and good judgement. But COVID-19, unsurprisingly, did not go away. Daily cases in Wisconsin have, at times, reached new highs while the rate of positive tests has largely remained within a predictable range.
By July, mask mandates had become the policy response du jour to COVID-19. Gov. Evers and his team signaled for weeks that they would like to enact a statewide mask mandate but initially admitted that he had no unilateral power to act. His options were to work with the Legislature or act through the rule-making process upheld by the Supreme Court. But, then, he broke the law.
On July 30, Gov. Evers, without warning or consultation with the state Legislature, issued Executive Order #82 to declare a second 60-day public health emergency. The new emergency was accompanied by a statewide mask mandate. "We tried their way. Folks, it’s not working," said Evers. But the governor made no effort to promulgate a rule or work with the Legislature. For Gov. Evers, the only thing that would “work” was for him to act unilaterally.
Perhaps if Gov. Evers had declared back-to-back public health emergencies in the Spring, the power grab would be more easily recognizable. But just because the second public health emergency was declared two and half months after the first one expired does not make it any more legal. The governor cannot seize emergency powers more than once to address the same crisis. To interpret the law otherwise, would allow one-person rule by the governor for what could be a virtually unlimited amount of time whenever conditions allowed. The result would be the total breakdown of our constitutional order. And this is why we are taking Gov. Evers to court.
In our polarized politics, we expect many will mischaracterize this lawsuit and malign our motives. That comes with the territory. But our lawsuit is not about whether the state of Wisconsin, as a whole, should take additional measures to address COVID-19. This lawsuit is not even about whether there can ever be a statewide mask mandate or whether masks are good or effective. This lawsuit is about ensuring that a challenge like COVID-19 doesn’t erode our system of government and subvert the rule of law. That ought to be a cause that all citizens can rally around.
