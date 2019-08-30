In the book "1984," George Orwell coined the term “doublethink” to refer to “the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them.”
The evil genius of doublethink is that it does not require its practitioners to navigate any sense of cognitive dissonance or explain away hypocrisy. Rather, it allows them to deny that there’s a problem. As Orwell put it, “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”
And free speech is the suppression of speech.
A recent hearing on a proposed rule by the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents regarding campus free speech was rife with doublethink. A group of students and faculty argued the new rule would serve to stifle free speech, not protect it. A left-wing group claimed the policy would provide “protection to provocateurs and their hateful speech” and somehow empower “white nationalism.” Student speakers said that the proposed rule would stifle dissent and protest. The problem, apparently, is with the Regents’ prohibition of activity that would “materially and substantially disrupt the rights of others to engage in or listen to expressive activity.”
There is ample reason for the Regents’ concern. When conservative pundit Ben Shapiro came to UW-Madison in 2016, a group of about 20 students shouted, heckled and stood up to disrupt the speech. At Middlebury College in Vermont, a progressive faculty member was sent to the hospital when students and others protested an appearance by social scientist Charles Murray. At William & Mary, a speech by the executive director of the Virginia ACLU was shut down by protesters from the campus chapter of Black Lives Matter. At campuses from CUNY Law School in Queens to Claremont McKenna in Orange County, California, university students have interpreted their right of free speech to include the physical disruption of the speech of others.
For many of those commenting at the hearing, this is as it should be. Free speech, in the view of the Regents’ critics, requires the ability to physically disrupt the speech of others. Public discourse, in their view, operates at the level of roller derby and pro wrestling. No holds are barred and let the devil take the hindmost.
The UW policy, drafted and adopted in 2017, aims to protect free speech on campus by creating sanctions for those who engage in the type of disruptive protest that occurred at the Shapiro speech. Specifically, the policy states that students and others on UW campuses may not “materially and substantially disrupt the rights of others to engage in or listen to expressive activity.” The teeth of the policy are certain mandatory sanctions for violations of this prohibition: a one-semester suspension for two violations and expulsion for three.
It takes doublethink to call this the suppression of speech or the empowerment of racists. But as well-intentioned and necessary as the protection of free speech may be, the task must be undertaken with care. Everyone should have the right to speak without disruption. But no one is entitled to speak without response. Any policy that prohibits disruption must be carefully crafted to protect the right of protest and avoid the sanctioning of protected speech.
In comments on the proposed rule, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty has requested that the board clarify the precise types of behavior that constitute disruption, steering wide of protected speech. Disruption should be limited to things like physical obstruction or true threats. It should specify that criticism of someone else’s speech, or peacefully protesting nearby, is never, on its own, a prohibited disruption.
Finally, we believe that mandatory sanctions for violating the policy are unwise. We have no illusions about the bias of campus administrators. But responding to disruption of differing degrees of disparity requires nuance. Administrators should be disciplined by public transparency and not mandates.
Ultimately, the UW Board of Regents deserves great credit for crafting this campus free speech policy and taking, head-on, the unique and growing threats to civil discourse on today’s college campuses. With the above modifications, Wisconsin students and taxpayers can be assured that UW campuses will remain incubators of ideas, forums for debate, and truly “safe” for speakers of all points of view.
Rick Esenberg is president and general counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. Luke Berg is deputy counsel at WILL.
