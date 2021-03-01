Rick Esenberg and Daniel Lennington: Evers' COVID-19 executive orders have highlighted flaws in Wisconsin law

When COVID-19 arrived last spring, Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order to address the crisis. An initial order, subject to statutory and constitutional limitations, was understandable. But over the course of the pandemic, Evers and his agencies issued dozens more emergency orders, ruling by executive order and circumventing the Legislature. Earlier this month, he issued his most recent emergency declaration within hours of the Legislature’s decision to terminate a prior declaration. Whether or not you agree with the policies adopted by the order, the precedent is dangerous.
A recent report from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) exposes major flaws in Wisconsin’s emergency-power laws. Relatively unchanged since the 1960s, Wisconsin’s emergency laws seem to grant the governor the unilateral power to declare an emergency “if he or she determines” it’s necessary. State law broadly defines emergencies to exist when any “natural or human-caused” event “negatively impacts” “life,” “health,” or the “environment,” among other things. An emergency, in other words, could be just about anything whether or not related to public health. COVID-19 could certainly qualify as an emergency, but so could racism, illegal immigration, climate change or an increase in the crime rate.
After a declaration, the governor may “issue such orders as he or she deems necessary.” Evers and his Department of Health Services have embraced that power, issuing over 50 emergency orders closing schools, businesses, parks and houses of worship, mandating face coverings, banning evictions, canceling in-person voting, suspending administrative rules and requiring everyone to “stay at home.” Local officials have followed suit, issuing dozens more emergency orders.
Violating many of these orders could land the offender in jail or subject to a substantial fine. WILL represents the Oregon, Wis., dance studio, A Leap Above, which was recently fined over $24,000 for attempting to film dances from The Nutcracker in small, masked groups.
One check on these broad emergency powers has been that emergency declarations can last only 60 days under state law. But Evers has attempted to circumvent that restriction by issuing six emergency declarations. While we believe that the governor is wrong (and the issue is currently before the Wisconsin Supreme Court), his view is that Wisconsin’s regular constitutional order can be suspended for any length of time so long as the governor believes that conditions warrant an emergency order.
An unchecked governor with apparently unlimited “emergency” powers should concern anyone who values “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” According to WILL’s new report, Wisconsin’s emergency powers are some of the worst (tied at 33rd) at protecting basic notions of liberty and the separation of powers. In all, the Wisconsin statutes contain at least a dozen outdated laws in need of serious reform.
Other states fare much better, providing more protections against unilateral “emergency” orders infringing on basic freedoms. Many states, for example, clearly limit the duration of the state of emergency to just 30 days. Some states make it easier for the Legislature to terminate the state of emergency or require the legislature to ratify the governor’s actions. And still other states provide opt-outs for local cities and counties that may have unique circumstances.
WILL’s report proposes other important reforms, such as specifically preventing any emergency order that forbids travel, closes businesses or churches, or otherwise interferes with fundamental freedoms unless a court first finds the order sufficiently protects constitutional rights. As the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided last year, the governor doesn’t have the power to issue a statewide “order confining all people to their homes, forbidding travel and closing businesses.” Wisconsin state law should be reformed to make that principle abundantly clear.
The risk of not acting is substantial—and this risk should raise concerns across the political spectrum. Could a future politically progressive governor declare an emergency and issue orders to combat racism, climate change, childhood obesity or gun violence? Could a future politically conservative governor declare an emergency and issue orders directed at crime, illegal immigration, drugs or abortion?
No one is advocating stripping governors of the power to declare emergencies. But by stacking emergencies and flouting the Legislature, Evers has forced our state to confront the possibility of a runaway, unaccountable executive. The time is now to reform Wisconsin’s antiquated emergency-powers laws and provide meaningful protections for our basic freedoms.
Rick Esenberg is president and general counsel and Daniel Lennington is deputy counsel at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.
