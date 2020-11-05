Rick Couron: Governor’s proposed capacity limits put economic recovery at risk

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an immense toll on Americans across the nation. Beyond the immediate health concerns the virus presents, this year has caused a level of economic stress not seen in decades and put significant strain on Americans as they navigate the new, unfamiliar challenges the virus has posed in their day-to-day lives.
Wisconsin was hit particularly hard, with our state economy shrinking more than 30% between April and June. This resulted in a drastic spike in unemployment that eventually led to Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman’s resignation last month amid an unprecedented buildup of unemployment claims. Now, we are combatting another spike in cases as Wisconsin has become one of the worst-hit states in the country. The entire situation has been difficult for Wisconsinites, who need to be able to count on their elected officials to act in their best interest.
In order to do that, lawmakers will have to create policy that is founded in solutions tailored to our public health needs. This virus has devastated both our state and the rest of the nation, but we are learning more about it and how it spreads every day. For example, thanks to the vigilant work of public health officials, we now know that a primary reason for the spread of the virus is small household gatherings, while public spaces are “seeing a higher degree of vigilance and mitigation steps.” Using this, we can create an approach that reins in the spread of the virus without putting local economies and job creators at risk.
That’s why it was so puzzling when Gov. Tony Evers recently attempted to implement stringent new indoor capacity limits on Wisconsin businesses. By doing this, he risked constraining the state’s economic recovery even further and driving more local companies out of business entirely. After all, autumn quickly becomes winter here, and indoor capacity limits would be felt with rapidly increasing severity in the weeks ahead.
Of course, beyond their more readily apparent economic consequences, capacity limits like those proposed by Gov. Evers look past the extensive steps businesses, especially those in the retail industry, have been taking to effectively keep both customers and their employees safe. Even prior to many government leaders requiring masks, retail locations and indoor shopping centers across the country were requesting that anyone visiting their store wear a face covering to help contain the virus. They also redoubled sanitization and cleaning protocols, and placed signs and floor markings across stores to remind visitors to keep their distance from others while shopping. The result was a reimagined shopping experience which allows customers to still find the items they need while also staying safe.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit several months ago, the retail industry and other business sectors have been at the forefront of keeping people safe. To now place restrictions on them would simply be the wrong approach to getting things under control.
While the limits have been halted by the courts for now, that has already changed once before. It is time to put a definitive end to these proposed capacity limits and stop leaving small business owners fraught with uncertainty, otherwise we may well see a spike in unemployment that mirrors the one we saw this summer.
Instead of taking wide-ranging actions that do not consider whether businesses are doing what they need to do in order to control the spread of the virus before swiftly shutting them down, Gov. Evers and other leaders should take a more fine-tuned approach that identifies actual sources of outbreaks and addresses them directly. Targeted action — not unnecessarily broad strokes that punish compliant businesses — will be essential to containing Wisconsin’s latest COVID-19 outbreak. Otherwise, Wisconsin businesses, communities and families will pay the price as the economy straggles.
These proposed limits must be withdrawn if we want to mitigate the economic damage caused by the pandemic. The past few months have been unimaginably difficult for hard-working people across Wisconsin, and our elected leaders will only make it even more challenging by attempting to broadly scale back business operations, risking more job losses in the process. These proposals would cause more damage than they prevent and leave the state on an unsteady path to recovery as we approach the end of the year.
Rick Couron is owner of The Hearty Olive store in Manitowoc.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!