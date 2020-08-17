Rick and Laurie Engen: After losing a loved one to COVID-19, we believe electing Biden is the only way to end this pandemic

I recently had to say goodbye to a loved one for the wrong reason — my brother lost his life to COVID-19 just over a month ago. As my wife and I continue to mourn for him, it’s hard to accept that his death was preventable. Preventable — yet over 1,000 Wisconsinites and nearly 170,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus while other countries are returning to some semblance of normalcy. While Trump did not create the coronavirus, it’s very clear that it didn’t have to be this bad.
When this deadly virus first came to the United States, we watched as cities seemed to bear the brunt of the initial impact. We worried about our daughter in Seattle. COVID-19 seemed far away then, but we knew full well that unless proper measures were taken we in rural, central Wisconsin would eventually be hit hard. And that’s exactly what happened.
Like most Americans, we watched with horror as the death toll climbed and President Trump continuously dismissed the seriousness of this virus. He dominated our TV with statements that disregarded the guidance of scientists and doctors, that promoted ridiculous treatments like drinking household cleaning supplies, and even claimed that somehow COVID-19 would just disappear on its own.
I truly believe the only way to end this national nightmare and get our lives back is to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House. This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans — it’s about the simple fact that they actually listen to the experts, accept the realities of the pandemic, and care about keeping us safe. Not one more person — like my brother — should have to perish due to irresponsibility from our leaders. But as we see Trump continue to hold in-person campaign events, failing to get needed supplies to the right people, and refusing to do simple things like wearing a mask, I’m worried that things will get worse before they get better. We are frightened that despite our best efforts we will get infected or more of our loved ones will.
I’m a pastor, and until recently, since the outset of the pandemic we have not held in-person church events. Now my church follows very strict guidelines to protect everyone from getting sick. My wife, who has diabetes and a heart issue, has left our house roughly a dozen times since March 1 — all for doctors appointments. She has had open heart-valve surgery as well as an atrial flutter, making her far more susceptible to getting sick and dying from COVID-19. We have done everything right — we have done our duty as fellow citizens, so our simple question to President Trump is this: why can’t you?
Rick and Laurie Engen are Wisconsin residents who lost a family member to COVID-19.
