Richard Wagner: How to make Madison more humane and resilient

“Only a crisis produces real change. When that crisis occurs, the actions that are taken depend on the ideas that are lying around.” — Milton Friedman

The COVID crisis and the ensuing shutdown have given us the crisis. The question is: What ideas are lying around? My hope is that we use this crisis to rebuild Madison in a more inclusive, just and humane way. Instead of hoping things go “back to normal” once the pandemic recedes, we have a terrific opportunity to create a new normal. And we don’t have to wait for anyone to do it for us.

My vision is a Madison based around walkable neighborhoods full of locally owned businesses selling locally sourced goods, promoting community, stability, identity, trust and “the General Welfare” spoken of in the U.S. Constitution.