Richard Wagner: How to make Madison more humane and resilient

“Only a crisis produces real change. When that crisis occurs, the actions that are taken depend on the ideas that are lying around.” — Milton Friedman
The COVID crisis and the ensuing shutdown have given us the crisis. The question is: What ideas are lying around? My hope is that we use this crisis to rebuild Madison in a more inclusive, just and humane way. Instead of hoping things go “back to normal” once the pandemic recedes, we have a terrific opportunity to create a new normal. And we don’t have to wait for anyone to do it for us.
My vision is a Madison based around walkable neighborhoods full of locally owned businesses selling locally sourced goods, promoting community, stability, identity, trust and “the General Welfare” spoken of in the U.S. Constitution.
Transnational corporations do not develop the wealth of a community. They mine the wealth from a community. Instead of cash staying local and being recycled through the city, money is extracted from it to enrich billionaires in Arkansas or Seattle and those that own their stock. Furthermore, Amazon can discover which products are selling well, create its own version at a discount, and destroy the primary manufacturer. The destruction of Main Street that Walmart executed for decades is being accelerated by Amazon.
Local economies are inherently more resilient and humane. If a large company goes out of business, hundreds lose their jobs. If a small business fails, only a few lose their jobs, and the effect is limited to that city block. It’s like placing a lot of small bets rather than one large bet, or like growing a variety of crops rather than one. While a big bet can lead to short-term gains, big bets can lead to catastrophic losses (think Detroit or Gary, Indiana, or Janesville.) In contrast, small bets are nimble and innovative.
Local economies bring humanity to everyone. As customers, we know who we are buying our food from, who made our furniture, who fixes our furnace. The manufacturer and retailer know the people who buy their products and services, see their gratitude and meet their needs. Instead of competitive, the relationship is symbiotic: the consumer supports a neighbor, and the seller contributes to the community. That’s a more humane, cohesive and resilient city, indeed.
How can we make this change?
Martin Luther King Jr. gives us the blueprint in his final “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” speech:
1. Withdraw economic support from large, transnational businesses.
2. Patronize small, locally owned businesses sourced by fair-minded, local suppliers.
To this, I would add:
3. Dismantle the auto culture. Promote walkable neighborhoods and good, cheap public transportation.
4. Limit the amount of property one person, family or business can own.
The beauty of King’s idea is that it requires no protests and does not rely on persuading governments. It’s a bottom up, positive change. King says that while individual buying choices have little effect, collectively they have tremendous power. He instructed the people to go to the companies that are treating people poorly and demand that they change or the people will no longer buy their products. Then they should turn around and support businesses that are doing good.
How would this look in Madison?
Take money from exploitative capitalists:
- Withdraw economic support from large, out-of-state businesses and multinationals.
- Limit the amount of property one can hold.
- Stop building Amazon hubs.
- Stop buying products made with exploitative labor.
Support local business:
- Invest in and shop at locally owned and especially minority-owned businesses.
- Set up a “make up the difference’ fund so people with limited means can shop at presumably higher-priced local businesses.
Grow local business:
- Create a city bank (or many small city banks) for low or no interest loans.
- Start a small business mentorship program.
- Encourage pop-up shops or establish a small-business incubator center where small entrepreneurs can start micro-businesses with little risk.
Improve public transportation:
- Stop building sprawling neighborhoods of single-family houses that require multiple vehicles.
- Use existing train tracks to provide passenger service in Dane County.
- Expand these tracks as needed.
Wagner is a retired Madison school teacher.