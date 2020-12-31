Richard Merelman: Poetry sustains a democratic community

In the aftermath of the Trump presidency, racial protests, and the economic effects of the pandemic, the strength of American democracy is now widely debated by pundits, politicians, scholars and concerned citizens. In particular, there is concern about the language of American politics. Poetry offers a unique perspective on this debate. After all, American poets sink or swim in American English.
It is not simply that so much political speech in America is rancorous or crude. It is the tendency to mistake personal vilification for political argument, emotional convictions for factually supported advocacy, accusations of disloyalty for the healthy give-and-take of party politics. Has American politics become a bitter, fruitless “culture war” conducted by progressives and conservatives who speak past each other? If so, is public policy doomed to indefinite paralysis?
I share these concerns. More deeply, I believe two shifts in American English have injured democratic discourse in the United States.
The first of these shifts is the dominant role of social media, as opposed to in-person communication and traditional print media. Social media encourages unpunished invective, not reasoned discourse. Perpetrators of vicious political and personal attacks — from hate speech to profane rants to “cancellation” (essentially, being erased from messaging) — have little to fear from their targets. Nor are they present to observe — and possibly regret — the pain their statements cause. Indeed, there often emerges a vicious cycle of aggression, in which only the cruelest, crudest messages gain the attention the speaker desires.
A second, more subtle development is the commercialization of American English. Think, for example of “Cyber Monday,” which rhetorically converts an innocent day of the week into a festival of product purchase. Think of President George W. Bush’s advice after 9/11 that Americans demonstrate their patriotism by shopping. Think of local television stations that create their own charitable events, present these events as “news,” and congratulate themselves and their viewers for their participation. Of course, sponsored food drives, etc., do good. Nevertheless, television stations are privately-owned, profit-seeking corporations seeking publicity, audiences, ratings, advertisers and earnings, by presenting what historian Daniel Boorstin once labeled as “pseudo-events.”
Lastly, consider the pervasive corporate rhetoric that proclaims “we do it all for you,” as if creating and marketing a consumer good were a public service. If this were so, why are shareholders, CEOs, and managers rewarded so handsomely? Shouldn’t “doing it for all of you” be sufficient in itself?
Fortunately, people can use social media constructively. And they can resist commercialized American English. Consider poets.
For poets, English is not a means to a material end. A poem consists of intangibles: images, rhythms, associations, metaphors, allusions, implications. In short, language for its own sake. Whatever “benefits” a poem provides a reader or listener come in the form of ideas and emotions that are, quite literally, priceless.
The very “uselessness” of poems empowers poets to explore American English freely. In so doing, poets revitalize the language. Of course, poets can choose political subjects if they wish. Indeed, political poetry is much in vogue. Many esteemed African American poets like Natasha Trethewey, Major Jackson, Terrance Hayes and Tracy Smith understandably interrogate issues of race. But, for me at least, what elevates their work is their brilliance in wielding American English into poetically powerful meditations.
Madison is home to many fine poets, who deserve support. Most do not hold economically secure university or teaching positions. In addition, the pandemic has eliminated open mic nights and in-person readings at local venues. Digital alternatives don’t do justice to poetry; sound is often distorted, publicity largely nonexistent, and contact between poets and audience crippled.
Nationally known poets have recently reached Madison audiences as part of digital book tours. By their nature, however, these are one-shot affairs. Meanwhile, the Winter Festival of Poetry, a showcase for local poets, has been canceled. The Arts & Literature Laboratory carries on in a limited fashion. The Wisconsin Book Festival has presented some poetry, but only in a digital form. The UW-Madison continuing studies program in creative writing has largely been disbanded. This program particularly helped to bridge the gap between “town” and “gown” poetry communities.
Still, local poets continue to write, critique each other’s work, and publish. The Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar of 2021 provides an excellent sample of local poetry. Offhand I can name four local poets who have published new poetry collections. When the pandemic ends, local poetry will resurface, possibly buttressed by a recent uptick in youthful interest.
Poets are vital. They reinvent American English even as they curate its traditions. The vitality of poetry sustains a democratic community.
Richard Merelman is a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where the study of culture and politics in Western democracies was his major interest. His first volume of poems, "The Imaginary Baritone" (Fireweed Press), appeared in 2012. He subsequently published two chapbooks, "The Unnamed Continent" (Finishing Line Press, 2016) and "Sensorium" (Bent Paddle Press, 2017). His new volume of poems, "A Door Opens," has just been published by Fireweed Press.
