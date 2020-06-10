Richard Cherwitz: 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts': A rhetorical trope fuels racism

For over a week, protests continue to take place in the streets of Minneapolis and other cities across the nation — including New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago. Many of these protests also led to violence and looting. As a communication scholar, I believe these episodes, what triggered them and the variety of responses they evoked are rhetorically significant for many reasons and demand close inspection.

First, the dramatic nature of these protests titillated the media, often shifting coverage away from the real story, the increasing racism in the United States and how the lives of African Americans are threatened every day. Even the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not yet under control and may be a related story, was put on the back burner. Despite the fact that most of those in the streets were protesting peacefully, the media opted to focus almost exclusively on violence and photos of those breaking the law — especially blacks.