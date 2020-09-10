Richard Cherwitz: Trump's visit to Kenosha was another example of his political exploitation of tragedies

On Sept. 1, President Donald Trump visited Kenosha. One can question whether he should have been there; after all, his trip was discouraged by Gov. Tony Evers, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
In addition, the president’s intentional decision not to meet with Jacob Blake's family is noteworthy. Trump claimed he didn’t want the family’s attorney included in the conversation — a claim that defies reason, and rhetorically appeared liked a weak excuse for a meeting he never wanted to schedule. Clearly this painted a negative image of our nation’s leader.
It also must be noted that the president’s discourse focused exclusively on law enforcement and security. This rhetorical strategy was problematic, especially since Trump refused to answer questions about racism, an issue obviously related to the police shooting and of concern to many members of the community. We shouldn’t be surprised that the president never once mentioned Jacob Blake’s name — no doubt an intentional omission. And, as fact checkers revealed, when the owner of a local business refused to meet with him, Trump got the previous owner to attend. Astonishing!
Aside from these important issues, one thing was obvious: per usual, the president and his gang, including Attorney General Bill Barr, decided not to wear masks and at times did not practice safe distancing. The dangerous message this sends to Americans is that COVID-19 is not a serious threat — something that likely will lead others to avoid adhering to CDC guidelines which undoubtedly will increase the number of unnecessary deaths.
All of this despite the fact that the day prior to Trump’s visit, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 75,603 total positive coronavirus test results in the Badger State and a total of 1,122 COVID-19 deaths. Moreover, in late July, Evers issued an order requiring all Wisconsin residents to wear masks indoors, except in private residences.
Trump’s appearance stood in stark contrast to former Vice President Joe Biden’s appearance on Sept. 3. In addition to wearing a mask and practicing safe distancing, Biden met with Jacob Blake’s family; he even talked on the telephone with Blake. He also met with members of the community. Biden listened attentively and then openly, honestly and sincerely responded to questions.
The obvious conclusion is that the president’s visit to Kenosha was just one more example of how Trump exploits tragedies for political purposes, using rhetoric to stoke fear and loathing. It also reaffirmed what we have known for some time, namely, that Trump lacks empathy and is motivated only by his own personal interests.
I hope Wisconsinites, as well as my fellow Americans, understand what Trump is trying to do, and find it unacceptable — something no president should do. The citizens of Wisconsin are good and decent people. If recent polling data pertaining to Wisconsin since Trump’s visit is accurate, I trust Wisconsinites will remember their values and ethical principles on Nov. 3.
Richard Cherwitz is the Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus in the Moody College of Communication and founder of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium (IE) at University of Texas at Austin.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!