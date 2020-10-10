Richard Cherwitz: Trump's efforts to spin COVID-19 diagnosis deserve scrutiny

The past 10 days marked another unimaginable and horrific moment in American history. The President of the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken via medivac to Walter Reed Medical Center. In addition, several members of Trump’s White House staff, campaign team, as well as three Republican senators, tested positive for the virus.
We now know that a total of at least 11 individuals who attended the Rose Garden ceremony announcing Amy Coney Barrett as Trump’s Supreme Court nominee have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There is good reason, therefore, to believe that this event was a coronavirus superspreader.
But there is more to the story. Conflicting, incomplete and mixed messages from the White House and president’s physician have prompted widespread speculation about the timeline for Trump’s diagnosis. There is uncertainty about when the president knew he was ill and why he continued to hold rallies and unsafely meet with people. Not surprisingly, many theories are being offered to explain what is transpiring and its impact on the upcoming election.
Like many, I am leery about how Trump is responding to his diagnosis and hospitalization. I wonder if I am guilty of perpetuating another conspiracy theory — or if there is a plausible reason to be suspicious of a president who habitually lies and rhetorically manipulates every event that potentially hurts him.
To be clear, contrary to the assertion of some, I believe the president is telling the truth about his COVID-19 diagnosis, the lack of complete medical details notwithstanding. Moreover, we know that after being admitted to the hospital Trump began taking the antiviral drug Remdesivir. Regeneron confirmed it provided the experimental antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 to the White House under a compassionate use request allowing a patient who has a life-threatening condition or serious disease or condition to receive a trial medical product when "no comparable or satisfactory alternative therapy options are available" according to the FDA.
So what is my concern? It is possible that in a few days the president will recover, or at least proclaim that he has recovered. Trump then might suggest: (1) if at age 74 with health risk conditions he can survive, so can everyone; and (2) since Remdesivir worked, there is ample justification for the drug being given an emergency release authorization by the FDA. Therefore, the president will contend that there is sufficient evidence to substantiate his previous claims that we are “rounding the corner” and that the coronavirus will be eradicated.
Such a scenario might help neutralize the negative impact of the coronavirus issue in the campaign — an issue Trump can't eliminate and one that is hurting him in the polls. As a communication scholar who for more than 40 years has studied many instances where rhetoric created dangerous false realities, I am more than a little suspicious. After all, the one thing we have learned in the last four years is that there is always reason to be on guard with Trump. His rhetoric deserves close scrutiny.
Consider, for example, Trump’s video message from the hospital and his video announcing a surprise drive-by outside of Walter Reed. From a rhetorical perspective, these and several subsequent videos from the White House since he returned may be among the president’s most obvious and dangerous manipulations in the last four years.
While we all should wish the president well, let’s not be fooled by this media spectacle produced by a president who is a reality television producer. The videos reveal that Trump is exploiting his illness to gain sympathy, rally the country behind him, document that he is working to solve the coronavirus pandemic for all, continuing his effort to make America great again and convince us that there are remedies and a vaccine on the way to end the pandemic.
Trump’s videos, like the carefully crafted statements by his physicians, sound more like staged political speeches than medical briefings. My worry is that many voters will not see through this manipulation, thus allowing the president to positively spin the coronavirus issue — an issue which up to now has crippled his campaign. While I can’t prove this speculation, my concern is based on the well-documented fact that Trump is the master of public relations, having spent his entire life using rhetoric to escape accountability and create alternative realities.
The question is: Why would this suddenly change?
Richard Cherwitz is the Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus in the Moody College of Communication and founder of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium (IE) at University of Texas at Austin.
