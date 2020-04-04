Richard Cherwitz: The power of visual rhetoric — a picture is worth a thousand words

Many Americans worry about whether our leaders at the state, local and federal levels — and especially our president — will reflect more clearly the seriousness and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic in their policies and rhetoric.

Some, like me, also are concerned that the president seems far too concerned about his own popularity, using the daily coronavirus briefing as more of a campaign speech or what might be labeled his “innocence briefing.” It is hard to fathom that almost half the country continues to support him and what appears each day to be his less than thoughtful and fact based approach to this extraordinary health crisis.

The question is: Will the country survive this pandemic with as a few fatalities as possible?

Perhaps I am naïve, but, at the end of the day, the answer depends in part on whether and how the media and photojournalists do their job: to share, no matter how graphic and difficult to view, the horrific reality of what’s happening on the ground. From a rhetorical perspective, the more we “see” the better the chances are that those who are cavalier and uninformed will be shocked into a nonpartisan rationality and become accountable.

It frequently is said that a picture is worth a thousand words.