Richard Cherwitz: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s rhetoric — a masterly example of leadership

Of special note is the fact that Cuomo regularly and candidly acknowledges what he doesn’t know. This increases the governor’s ethos, allowing him to be taken more seriously by his constituents. Cuomo is cognizant of the fact that people would rather hear the truth — no matter how bad or harsh — than to remain confused and in limbo. He appreciates the significant categorical differences between facts and emotions, as well as data and politics, frequently reminding his audience of Joe Friday’s catch phrase from Dragnet: “Just the facts, ma’am.”

The governor’s briefings are rich in factual data accompanied with easy to comprehend visual metaphors (e.g., valves, gauges, circuit breakers) and consistently decry the natural and unproductive tendency by politicians and pundits to spin information about and blame others for the coronavirus pandemic — all of which prevent solution of the problem. By contrast, Cuomo routinely marshals a rhetorically powerful case for why people — regardless of partisan perspective — should stop exploiting the current crisis by turning a health issue into a political one.