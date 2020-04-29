Richard Cherwitz: Fighting COVID-19 misinformation — a rhetorical challenge

For example, when people hear their president (who in times past was invariably trusted and counted on to tell the truth) lie and undermine experts, getting out an accurate message is an enormous communicative challenge. Hence, in order for the nation to minimize the COVID-19 pandemic, the president must stop dominating the conversation and promulgating spur-of-the-moment ideas that some inevitably will believe and recklessly act upon. That will require Republican leaders to do what thus far they haven’t — stand up to and denounce Trump; otherwise he will have no incentive to behave in a more responsible manner.

As someone who studies political messages, I contend that fighting misinformation is primarily a rhetorical challenge: How can public health officials reach and persuade a wider audience? There is only one answer: Silence Trump and allow his public health experts to do the talking, rather than putting them in an awkward position where in order to keep their jobs they must undertake a difficult balancing act, avoiding a full-throated critique of the president. After all, these officials realize that their dismissal might very well unleash Trump to say and Tweet more untruthful information, as well as enact dangerous measures that, fortunately, his public health officials thus far have dissuaded him from implementing.