Richard Cherwitz: Consummatory rhetoric — the power of Trump’s persuasion

What evidence is there to support this argument? During my over 40-year career as a communication scholar, I conducted research on presidential crisis rhetoric, dating back to Lyndon Johnson and the Vietnam War. In particular, my research in 1986 discussed what I termed “consummatory rhetoric” — instances where presidential discourse initially constitutes the only official reply made by the American government, when no other action is taken. Such rhetoric, as I documented with numerous historical examples, often is far more influential than actions alone.

As has been the case since Trump became president, we again are learning — perhaps the hard way — that what is said may be more consequential than what is done, that words do indeed matter. Sadly, a president’s rhetoric not only has the capacity to buoy a nation during trying times but has the potential to thwart efforts to resolve a crisis.

The lesson for the future: we must be more cognizant of the effects of presidential rhetoric, factoring that into our explanation of the political environment. Acknowledging this might lead to greater and more concerted efforts by the media and political leaders to expose and halt those cases where a president’s rhetoric has the potential to do harm.