Richard Cherwitz: Bolton book reveals failure of Sen. Johnson

In short, with the possible exception of Mitt Romney, Republican senators like Johnson, one of Trump’s chief enablers, violated their oath “to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” That violation is reprehensible and must not be ignored and tolerated.

It is disgraceful that Bolton and others in Trump's administration (and there are many, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly) refused to stand up when they were aware of the President’s numerous transgressions, lies, examples of incompetence, ignorance and dangerous actions. It is reasonable to infer that the serious crises the country now faces at home and abroad might not exist — or be as severe — had these public officials done their job. Make no mistake: They are and were complicit and therefore must be labeled accomplices.

We should also hold American citizens accountable. It is astonishing that people — including many in Wisconsin — still will vote for Trump in November in view of what we are learning from Bolton’s book. What that suggests is that these voters believe in a dictatorship, not a democracy. This will not be forgotten; much as was the case for many citizens in Nazi Germany who looked the other way, history will record Trump voters’ acquiescence and failure to do the right thing.