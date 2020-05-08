Richard Cherwitz: A rhetorical assessment of Kayleigh McEnany’s first White House briefing

As a colleague of mine astutely observed, McEnany might not “tell” a lie but, as spokesperson for the president, she might “convey” a lie and fail to make the distinction. Perhaps more vividly put, let us recall the words of George Costanza, the antihero in the hit show, "Seinfeld": “It is not a lie if you believe it.”

To be fair, the problem may not be entirely McEnany’s. Admittedly, there probably are many better qualified individuals to serve as press secretary. Unfortunately, Trump never would hire any of them, preferring instead someone like McEnany who speaks to an audience of one: himself.

I would be remiss in writing about McEnany’s performance without also commenting on the poor job done in the briefing by the White House press corps. Accustomed to Trump as an easy target, they were lazy, appearing lethargic and unprepared. Their questions were predictable, unenlightening and far from probative. To hold McEnany accountable, White House reporters will have to adapt to her rhetorical style. That means tougher and more thoughtful questions with forceful follow-ups.