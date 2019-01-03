On Jan. 1 the Cuban revolution commemorated 60 years of its triumph over the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista. I remember that day very well for I, as a 12-year-old altar boy, had to go to our neighborhood chapel to prepare for the 6 a.m. Mass and ran into the night watchman, who promptly told me that Batista had fallen … “Se cayó Batista!”
I instinctively knew what that meant. A surge of joy overtook me and I ran to the chapel and rang the bells nonstop until the rope broke, waking up the entire neighborhood of Vista Hermosa in Camaguey. After Mass, I outfitted my bicycle with the flags of Cuba and the M-26-7, the rebels’ black and red standard, and paraded around the neighborhood until a shootout nearby forced everyone to take cover.
The overwhelming majority of the Cuban people celebrated as Fidel Castro and his bearded rebel fighters came down from the mountains of eastern Cuba, advancing toward Havana to take over an expectant nation. On Jan. 8, Fidel entered the capital city, where over a million people awaited his every word. We all watched on TV, mesmerized as a white dove came to rest on his shoulder and people became convinced that the young leader was some sort of messiah.
A politicization process had begun. I found myself immersed in the changes that began to take place immediately. First came the closing of my mother’s school, a publicly funded academy dedicated to training women in the arts of homemaking, where she was the principal, and her transfer to a secondary school. Next came the agrarian reform law, which took a big bite out of my father’s insurance business, as our province’s economy depended largely on cattle and sugar enterprises that were severely affected by the new law.
By the end of 1959, it was clear to many families that the revolution meant to change Cuba in a way that was contrary to their interests and way of life. As 1960 unfolded, there was only one alternative for us: leave the country and seek refuge in the USA until the Americans would figure out what to do about Castro.
It is amazing to think that all of this happened in a period of two years! On Jan. 3, 1961, the U.S. broke diplomatic relations with Cuba and soon thereafter came the Bay of Pigs invasion, an event in which my older brother and many of his contemporaries took part. The tension between our countries only rose after that and culminated in the October 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when the U.S. and the Soviet Union nearly came to nuclear war.
It was about that time that our current policy of embargo and isolation of Cuba was put in place. With very few modifications over the next 56 years, this policy — now requiring an act of Congress to end — has become the standard of U.S.-Cuba relations, creating a web of regulations and issues that affect the lives of all Cubans and an increasing number of Americans who wish to have a normal relationship with our island neighbor.
The aim of this policy has been clear from the start: make life hard for Cubans so they will revolt against the Communist regime. Only during President Obama’s last two years in office did the embargo on Cuba seem to soften somewhat; however, its reality never ceased to cause great harm to the Cuban people.
For the embargo — or blockade, as the Cubans refer to it — is more than just a prohibition on trade. The U.S. uses its considerable influence worldwide to prevent Cuba from obtaining credit or entering into convenient trade relations with other nations, which causes great harm to the development of its economic infrastructure. All of this bears down on the population and affects the relationships between Cubans both at home and with the diaspora.
Under the Trump administration, control of Cuba policy has been given to the most reactionary forces in the dwindling Cuban exile community, led by Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. Rubio and John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, are in the midst of plotting a new counteroffensive against Cuba that could have untold negative consequences They still believe that with a little more pressure, the regime will fall. The current economic situation in Venezuela, with the resulting exodus from that country to various parts of Latin America, which could create a humanitarian crisis, may provide the pretext the U.S. needs to intervene. And the new right-wing government in Brazil may just be the partner the U.S. needs to accomplish its policy aims in the region.
All of this has one objective: to destroy once and for all the Cuban revolution. Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro has openly indicated his contempt for Cuba and his desire to bring down their socialist government. With attention in our country focused on the Russia investigation and other problems caused by Trump’s erratic behavior, an intervention in Latin America could conceivably take place.
It does not take much to realize what folly this course of action would be. The embargo on Cuba is a failed policy that should have been ended in the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet bloc. The Cuban revolution is a fact of life and it will not disappear anytime soon. Too much time has passed. In spite of all its difficulties and errors, the revolution has succeeded in creating a new nation, with new people and aspirations that will not only defend it against foreign aggression, but will fight any attack on its soil as long as it takes.
We Americans should ask ourselves whether a new Iraq is what we want only 90 miles from our shores, for if we don’t watch it, that is precisely what the Trump/Rubio/Bolton policy could bring upon us.
The new Democratic majority in Congress ought to bring U.S.-Cuba policy to the top of the agenda and regain the initiative taken by President Obama. Only a policy of engagement makes sense: Trade, tourism, academic and cultural exchanges are what we need, not more confrontation and its potential for violence.
Ricardo Gonzalez is a longtime Madisonian. A retired business owner, former Madison alder and founder of the Madison-Camaguey Sister City relationship, he has led countless groups of Americans to Cuba over the past 40 years.
