Rev. Karla Renee Garcia: The choice to live is yours as COVID seeks to kill, steal and destroy

In assessing the controversy over COVID-19 and vaccination, my mind was drawn to this very famous Shakespearian quote from the play “Hamlet”: “To be, or not to be.”
The idea of whether is it better to live or to die seems to be the question when discussing vaccination from the virus. According to the state Department of Health Services: “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted health inequities across the nation and in Wisconsin. COVID-19 has been hard on everyone, but data shows that Wisconsin’s African Americans, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”
People of color, primarily African American people, have higher mortality rates along with lower vaccination rates. According to the Center for Disease Control, African American, Hispanic and Native American people are about four times more likely to be hospitalized and nearly 3 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than white people.
Yet African Americans have nearly the lowest rates of vaccination among any ethnic group. So the question “To be, or not to be” — to live or to die — becomes paramount.
The history involving African Americans and the lack of trust created and established from unethical health care experiments (the Tuskegee syphilis study) and scandals involving no informed consent (Henrietta Lacks) and the many other horrible atrocities committed against African Americans have contributed to the avoidance in seeking health care. These historical events have contributed to the health care disparities today. In addition, we are living in a climate where COVID-19 and the vaccination have been used as political pawns.
In an article last year, researcher Christos Makridis of Arizona State University and economist Jonathan Rothwell of Gallup contend the pandemic could have been instrumental in bringing the country together. Instead, it has caused the country to experience extreme and growing political divisions. Our political parties and affiliations have been instrumental in predicting our attitudes on COVID-19 and vaccination.
I cannot understand how matters of public health — and life and death — have created such a division in our society. Health care disparities, systematic racism, atrocities of the past and present have resulted in the deaths of the least of these: primarily African Americans.
How do we move forward? Common sense must prevail. COVID-19 does not care about what happened in the past. As horrible as the injustices, crimes, unethical behavior and lies were — and still are — COVID-19 does not care.
COVID-19 does not care about your political party. The fact that you are a Democrat or Republican is irrelevant. COVID-19 simply does not care. The only thing that matters is recognizing the fact that we are all at risk, especially African Americans. COVID-19 seeks to kill, steal and destroy our lives.
One proven and effective way to protect yourself is to choose to be vaccinated. Vaccination against COVID-19 saves lives. If no action is taken, African Americans will continue to be disproportionately affected by this virus.
“To be, or not to be” — the choice is yours. Do not be a statistic. Discuss with your doctor or health care provider about getting vaccinated today.
Garcia is pastor of S.S. Morris Community AME Church in Madison: ssmorriscommunityamec.com.