President Trump’s signing of the $716 billion 2019 Defense Authorization Bill was big news recently. For many of us concerned about the future of our planet and our species, this enormous military expenditure is very disturbing. That there was no significant opposition to or even debate about this bill either in Congress or at the grass-roots level and that it passed the Senate by a lopsided 85-10 vote is even more disturbing. This lends credence to the claim by many who have dropped out of the system of electoral politics that it makes no difference which party is in power.
I do not agree with this point of view, because l believe there are important issues on which party does make a considerable difference. But I acknowledge that there is much truth in it. There are, indeed, important issues on which it makes no difference at all which party is in power. The most important of these is the defense budget. Only the most courageous politicians of any party are willing to challenge proposed defense expenditures, no matter how large.
These enormous defense appropriations are tragic because they lay claim to 60 percent or more of federal discretionary funds, depriving the nation of the resources required to address urgent human needs and ecological crises and to ensure the long-term solvency of important entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare. These huge defense appropriations also contribute significantly to the deficit.
And they are unnecessary, some would even say absurd, because they are so dramatically out of line with the expenditures of other nations. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the most prestigious and reliable source of such information, compiles a list of the world’s 15 highest defense budgets each year. The last year for which it compiled this list was 2017. According to SIPRI figures, the U.S.’ $610 billion 2017 defense budget was equal to the expenditures of the next seven countries together. China, second on the list, expended $228 billion on defense that year. Russia’s 2017 defense budget was 66.3 billion, 10 percent less than it was in 2016.
The absurdity of the enormous U.S. defense budget is underscored when we consider that the U.S. has a defense treaty or is allied with 11 of the nations on SPIRI’s top 15 list. Together the U.S. and these allied nations expended $1.02 trillion on defense in 2017 compared to $294.3 billion spent by China and Russia together. Nevertheless, the 2019 defense bill recently signed by the president authorizes defense expenditures of $716 billion, more than a 15 percent increase over 2017.
All people of good will who care about the future well-being of humanity and the survival of our planet as a hospitable habitat for human life must work to challenge our nation’s ever-increasing defense expenditures and advocate that some of these resources be invested instead in planet-saving and life-enhancing projects. Those of us who aspire to be followers of Jesus of Nazareth — who blessed the peacemakers, taught us to love our enemies, and warned that those who live by the sword will perish by the sword — are compelled to be engaged in this work if they wish to be faithful followers of the Nazarene.
The Rev. Dr. Jerry L. Folk, of Madison, is former executive director of the Commission for Church in Society, ELCA, and the former executive director of the Wisconsin Council of Churches.
