Reps. Todd Novak and Katrina Shankland: Everyone in Wisconsin deserves access to clean water

While this legislative package is a substantial and much-needed first step, this is the beginning of an important conversation on how we can guarantee clean water to everyone in Wisconsin. It is our intention to continue this work next legislative session.

Our state’s geography is diverse, and our approach to water quality must be as well. At almost every public hearing, we heard overwhelming support to fund our county conservation staff. These workers are the boots on the ground, serving on the front lines of conservation. They work to develop relationships with producers and assist in implementation of best practices at the county level. Our recommendation is to fully fund the state’s commitment to these important positions.

The task force also heard from farmers who understand that clean water is vital not only to our health, but also to the agriculture industry. Unfortunately, the current farm economy leaves few resources to be invested in conservation. Our recommendations provide resources directly to farmers to expand producer-led watershed groups and to access cover-crop insurance so these crops are more viable.

Lafayette County should learn from debacle OUR VIEW: Neither the press nor public officials can be muzzled in a free society