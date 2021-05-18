Reps. Lee Snodgrass and Kristina Shelton: Working polls instills confidence in process

Two weeks ago, we introduced a bill for co-sponsorship which would require non-judicial, state elected officials to be trained and work as election officials. We introduced this bill, not to cause a ruckus in the legislature, but because we saw a persistent need for elected officials like ourselves to have a better understanding of the election process, how municipal clerks manage it, and to gain the confidence in the outcome that can only come from seeing things “up close and personal.”
As our Republican colleagues continue to perpetuate the “Big Lie” and cast doubt on the accuracy and integrity of our elections, we wanted to seek a solution to quell unsubstantiated claims of wrongdoing or suspicion. In a conversation with a constituent from the 57th District, who said, “If only elected leaders themselves just worked the polls, they would see how things work,” a solution became clear. She was right, and we were in a place to do something about it.
We know that every Wisconsinite wants fair, legitimate, transparent and well-staffed elections that follow election law and uphold our shared values. Our bill, which is currently circulating for co-sponsors, will provide education, training and direct volunteer experience as an election official for stakeholders closest to the issue — state lawmakers. By inviting the same lawmakers who may be doubtful and confused about how things are done, into the process, we can strengthen our understanding and our confidence in the security of election practices and will ensure our polls are well-staffed, efficient, and functioning to the highest standard of the law.
This past week on the Assembly floor, we were pleased to hear our colleague, Republican Rep. Michael Schraa, speaking on another bill, about his own experience volunteering as a poll worker. He commented, “I think it should be a requirement for every elected official to be a poll worker, because I learned things. I had misconceptions about how certain things were done and until you are actually there and see it. I would recommend for all my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, Mr. Speaker, to go and volunteer and be a poll worker.”
With obvious bipartisan support for this common-sense bill, we hope more of our colleagues will join us in supporting LRB 2898 and look forward to working together to expand our experience, and thus our understanding of the detailed, careful work that our municipal clerks, staff and volunteer poll workers do to ensure the integrity and accuracy of each election.
State Rep. Lee Snodgrass represents District 57; Rep. Kristina Shelton represents District 90. They are both Democrats.
