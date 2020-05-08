Reps. Chris Taylor and Evan Goyke: Republicans are asking justices to legislate from the bench, putting Wisconsinites' health at risk

The current COVID-19 pandemic, for which there is no proven effective treatment or vaccine, has shown the importance of a swift, fluid and centrally-coordinated response informed by science and medical expertise. Wisconsin law empowers DHS to manage communicable diseases by closing schools and forbidding public gatherings, issuing other orders necessary to control the disease on a regional or statewide basis, and authorizing and implementing all other emergency measures necessary. These strategies and flexibilities are essential when containing and mitigating the spread of infectious diseases.

If Vos and Fitzgerald don’t like the law that gives DHS the power to issue these orders, they can introduce legislation to change it. That is the role of the Legislature. But instead of doing their jobs and working with Gov. Evers to find a solution, they ran to our state’s highest court.

During remote oral arguments, the court’s conservative majority seemed poised to grant the request by doing what no other state court has done — prematurely strike down the Safer at Home order. Medical experts warn that lifting the order too soon could cause substantial new outbreaks resulting in more sickness, death and economic harm. But these drastic consequences seemed of little consequence to the court’s conservative members. From her computer screen, Chief Justice Roggensack dismissed the COVID-19 spread in Brown County as primarily impacting meat processing workers, not “regular folks.” And Justice Rebecca Bradley invoked the World War II internment of Japanese Americans before concluding that the people of the state “never consented” to giving the DHS secretary this type of power, a claim not made by the petitioners. Perhaps because the people elected the Legislature that passed the statute in the first place and the Democratic governor who enforces it. That’s how representative democracy works.