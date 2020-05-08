Reps. Chris Taylor and Evan Goyke: Republicans are asking justices to legislate from the bench, putting Wisconsinites' health at risk

The state Supreme Court recently heard oral arguments in Wisconsin Legislature v. Palm, a case brought by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, to undo the “Safer at Home” order issued by Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s Department of Health Services Secretary to manage and contain the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.
This order uses science, Centers for Disease Control standards and the recommendations of infectious disease experts to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19, decrease its prevalence and save lives while gradually and safely reopening our state. Vos and Fitzgerald asked the court to gut this order, set to expire on May 26, and the broad statutory powers that allow the state’s health agency to quickly respond to and manage communicable diseases and the ensuing public health crisis. This 100-plus year tradition backed by law is how most states, including ours, have managed communicable diseases.
As they displayed last month by compelling an in-person election during a global pandemic, Vos and Fitzgerald’s new tactic in eroding executive power involves bringing lawsuits on behalf of the entire Wisconsin Legislature without any statutory authority to do so. They are spending unlimited taxpayer funds for attorneys whose hourly rates may exceed the weekly unemployment insurance going to economically devastated workers. Over the past three years they’ve spent over $3 million on private attorneys to defend their unpopular laws and extreme gerrymandering activities.
The current COVID-19 pandemic, for which there is no proven effective treatment or vaccine, has shown the importance of a swift, fluid and centrally-coordinated response informed by science and medical expertise. Wisconsin law empowers DHS to manage communicable diseases by closing schools and forbidding public gatherings, issuing other orders necessary to control the disease on a regional or statewide basis, and authorizing and implementing all other emergency measures necessary. These strategies and flexibilities are essential when containing and mitigating the spread of infectious diseases.
If Vos and Fitzgerald don’t like the law that gives DHS the power to issue these orders, they can introduce legislation to change it. That is the role of the Legislature. But instead of doing their jobs and working with Gov. Evers to find a solution, they ran to our state’s highest court.
During remote oral arguments, the court’s conservative majority seemed poised to grant the request by doing what no other state court has done — prematurely strike down the Safer at Home order. Medical experts warn that lifting the order too soon could cause substantial new outbreaks resulting in more sickness, death and economic harm. But these drastic consequences seemed of little consequence to the court’s conservative members. From her computer screen, Chief Justice Roggensack dismissed the COVID-19 spread in Brown County as primarily impacting meat processing workers, not “regular folks.” And Justice Rebecca Bradley invoked the World War II internment of Japanese Americans before concluding that the people of the state “never consented” to giving the DHS secretary this type of power, a claim not made by the petitioners. Perhaps because the people elected the Legislature that passed the statute in the first place and the Democratic governor who enforces it. That’s how representative democracy works.
Like their lame-duck laws, their underlying motivation seems to be to enhance their own power by knee-capping the power of Gov. Evers and his administration to quickly respond to this deadly crisis, jeopardizing the health and lives of Wisconsinites once more.
Reps. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, and Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, are attorneys and members of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee.
