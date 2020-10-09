Rep. Tyler August: Donald Trump is the jobs president who puts America first

LAKE GENEVA — During the first presidential debate and over the course of the summer, Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden has repeatedly accused President Donald Trump of sinking the economy. The former vice president who oversaw the slowest economic growth since the Great Depression — of all people — says that he is the right person to rebuild America.
This couldn’t be further from the truth.
Biden’s debate performance was littered with falsehoods and fear-mongering. He attempted to score cheap political points off the global pandemic by mischaracterizing the president’s response. Instead of offering a message of unity, Biden made the political calculation to disparage President Trump during the pandemic.
Before China released the coronavirus onto the world, the American economy was soaring to historic heights, seemingly breaking a new record every month. By the end of 2019, more than 7 million jobs had been added to the economy under the president’s leadership. The unemployment rate was at its lowest in a half century. Minorities, including African Americans and Hispanic Americans, were seeing record low unemployment rates.
This only happened because, unlike the Obama-Biden administration, President Trump made the federal government work for the American people. The Trump administration eliminated seven regulations for every new one added. The president signed the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that saved the average family of four a whopping $2,000, and he lowered the corporate tax rate to 21% — much lower than the original 35%. Because of the president’s pro-growth policies, the economy was booming like never before.
Earlier this year, President Trump was given a choice when the coronavirus hit our shores — either temporarily shut down the economy, or risk the lives of millions of Americans. President Trump understandably chose to save lives. He chose to temporarily shut down the economy because he believed a price could not be put on any American life.
Despite this setback, the economy is quickly rebounding. From May until August, 10.6 million jobs were added back to the economy. This is the fastest economic recovery in our nation’s history, and it only happened because President Trump’s pro-growth policies prepared us for this moment. But he hasn’t rested on his laurels, either.
The president signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law and created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is responsible for saving more than 51 million jobs. President Trump also has paused many visas for foreign workers and has paused new immigrant visas until the end of the year so Americans are considered first and foremost as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic.
After the Great Recession, the Obama-Biden administration led the slowest economic recovery since World War II. Rather than allow businesses to thrive, the previous administration smothered them with rules and regulations. In fact, the last year of that administration in 2016 saw Joe Biden and President Barack Obama push as many regulations as they could through before President Trump took office.
And when it came to our relationships with foreign allies and adversaries, the Obama-Biden administration showed no regard for the American workforce. Under the leadership of Joe Biden and President Obama, our jobs were outsourced overseas, and no effort was made to stop the bleeding. If the previous administration accomplished anything, it was making the bleeding worse.
We can see this in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) that the Obama-Biden administration agreed to that would have drained nearly 450,000 jobs from the economy had President Trump now withdrawn us from the agreement. And the Obama-Biden administration had eight years to renegotiate the disastrous North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) but chose to do nothing. Why would they? Biden voted for NAFTA in 1993 — a vote that cost America 850,000 good-paying jobs.
Thankfully, President Trump stepped in where the Obama-Biden administration failed and negotiated the United States-Mexica-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to replace NAFTA. The USMCA is expected to add 176,000 jobs back to the American economy, once again proving that President Trump is the jobs president we need now.
When comparing the accomplishments of President Trump with the mediocrity and outright failure of the Obama-Biden administration, the choice for Americans this election is as clear as day. President Trump has accomplished more in the last three-and-a-half years for Americans than the Obama-Biden administration did in eight years and definitely more than Joe Biden has in his 47 years in Washington. President Trump created the greatest economy in American history, and the numbers show that he is doing it again.
As we vote this fall, I ask everyone to remember that this president has spent his entire career creating jobs in one way or another. Biden has spent nearly five decades in politics accomplishing nothing but shipping our jobs to foreign competitors. For the sake of the American workforce, we must re-elect President Trump.
August, R-Lake Geneva, is speaker pro tempore of the Wisconsin Assembly, representing Assembly District 32 in southeast Wisconsin.
