Rep. Samba Baldeh: GOP plants fiscal time bomb in state budget

Rhetoric aside, the $3 billion tax cut this year could result in a $2 billion spending cut in the following state budget and zeroing out the state's reserve fund. Trimming a few positions or raising tuition at University of Wisconsin System schools wouldn't begin to fill such a canyon-sized deficit. Neither would ending all assistance to UW System and closing half the prisons.

While the immediate impact of the proposed tax cut would be to return hundreds of millions of dollars to the wealthiest individuals in the state, the long-term effect will be the loss of about 20% of the state’s revenue and thus the end of many critical services.

In such an environment of extreme fiscal austerity, every proposal would be met with the same answers: “We’re broke” and “We can’t raise taxes.”

Instead of the GOP's inequitable short-sighted plan, the state could give each taxpayer the same amount, just as the Biden administration did, as a one-time rebate. This would leave sufficient funds to help address other needs such as cleaning up PFAS contamination, funding an increase in school aids -- especially for kids with special needs -- and other projects that have been on the back burner for more than a decade.