Rep. Samba Baldeh: GOP plants fiscal time bomb in state budget

Caution: The GOP’s tax cut proposal is a sleight of hand trick that is a lot less than meets the eye. It also includes a bombshell that will detonate in two years.
The GOP is proposing $3 billion in tax cuts over the next two years -- more than $2 billion in income taxes and $650 million in property taxes along with $250 million in business taxes. As you might guess, the distribution of the cuts is deeply unequal, with the majority of the benefits going to those who need it the least. Taxpayers with incomes between $30,000 and $40,000 would see a reduction of $49 in their taxes while those with incomes between $300,000 and $500,000 will get a $2,900 tax cut.
But the bigger problem is what comes next. Last year, the Biden administration pumped $2 trillion into households and businesses. This prevented a depression, increased incomes and spending, and resulted in a multibillion-dollar state surplus by the end of the next fiscal year. Here’s the time bomb: The GOP’s proposed tax cut is not a one-time tax rebate. It’s a permanent tax cut despite being funded by one-time revenue.
When 2023 rolls around and we need money for roads or schools, we could be billions short to meet those needs. Of course, the GOP knows the state won't have a surplus every year that is funded by the federal government. So what’s the actual strategy here? The GOP calls it “shrinking government.”
Rhetoric aside, the $3 billion tax cut this year could result in a $2 billion spending cut in the following state budget and zeroing out the state's reserve fund. Trimming a few positions or raising tuition at University of Wisconsin System schools wouldn't begin to fill such a canyon-sized deficit. Neither would ending all assistance to UW System and closing half the prisons.
While the immediate impact of the proposed tax cut would be to return hundreds of millions of dollars to the wealthiest individuals in the state, the long-term effect will be the loss of about 20% of the state’s revenue and thus the end of many critical services.
In such an environment of extreme fiscal austerity, every proposal would be met with the same answers: “We’re broke” and “We can’t raise taxes.”
Instead of the GOP's inequitable short-sighted plan, the state could give each taxpayer the same amount, just as the Biden administration did, as a one-time rebate. This would leave sufficient funds to help address other needs such as cleaning up PFAS contamination, funding an increase in school aids -- especially for kids with special needs -- and other projects that have been on the back burner for more than a decade.
The GOP knows the governor will not sign this into law. The strategy is to have voters focus on the phrase “tax cut” without saying who will be getting what or what will be left of education and health care in the years to come. This is a cruel and cynical strategy that must be rejected.
Baldeh, D-Madison, represents the 48th Assembly District on Madison's East and North sides: Rep.Baldeh@legis.wisconsin.gov.