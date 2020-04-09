Rep. Robyn Vining: This is not what democracy looks like

I am frustrated that Republican leadership did not act to protect our people. I am defensive of every person in my district who is and was scared to vote: poll workers, voters, city hall workers, the National Guard called in to work the polls and the families they’ll return to. I am defensive of my constituents’ right to vote, their free and fair access to the polls, and their right to feel their government isn’t playing political games in a time of a dangerous health crisis.

Because Republican leadership refused to call a vote to protect my constituents, I advocated that people access absentee ballots. At the time of this letter, we have reports of nearly 10,000 Wisconsinites who requested but didn’t receive their absentee ballot. It is unacceptable for the Legislature to sit by and watch as people voice fear for their lives when asked to work polls during a public health crisis. It is unacceptable for the Legislature to sit by and watch as people voice fear for their lives to exercise their constitutional right to vote. It is unacceptable for the Legislature to sit by and watch as people attempt to do everything asked of them to vote, only to be disenfranchised. We, as the Legislature, had the power to protect human life, and the constitutional right to a fair election, and the Republican leadership refused to do so.