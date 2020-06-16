Rep. Melissa Sargent: The time for change is now

Far too many black lives, including the life of George Floyd, have been lost and harmed at the hands of bias, prejudice, and systemic racism.

Right now, there is deep-rooted fire and passion within our community, and throughout the globe. I hear it in the calls of peaceful protesters throughout our city, state and nation. I see it expressed in the murals and art that currently lines up and down State Street, and beyond. I witness it in the countless moments of unity and solidarity between strangers and community members alike. I, too, am sickened by the senseless murder of George Floyd, and by the fact that this is the reality of the world we presently live in.

Discrimination of any kind is out of line with the values we Wisconsinites hold dear, and are renowned for. Here in Wisconsin, we take pride in our sense of community, our Midwestern politeness and our ability to come together and help one another in times of need. Yet, for far too many of our friends and neighbors, these values do not align with their lived experiences.

We, as Wisconsnites, can do better. We must do better. The sanctity of our values and democracy depends on it. Above all, lives depend on it.

