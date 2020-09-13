Rep. Melissa Sargent: Preserving Wisconsin's heritage and strengthening our state

Wisconsin has a deep-rooted agricultural heritage that perseveres today. Our state cannot run without the dedicated farmers and producers who serve our communities.
This heritage runs deeper than agricultural production. It includes a culture of helping one another, caring for our neighbors, and coming together for a greater good. I know that this is the core of Wisconsin — Wisconsinites are hardworking, gritty and compassionate. We support others and want all people to thrive. We put others before ourselves and care deeply about our community.
Despite the current difficulties our state and nation are facing, I know that we can overcome and grow stronger together. We must work to preserve Wisconsin’s values, and use these guiding principles as we seek to bring about necessary changes to our state.
Wisconsin’s rural communities are key to accomplishing this change and are vital members of our state. Still, rural areas lack many of the resources necessary to succeed. Wisconsin continues to lose nearly two farms per day, many Wisconsin residents still cannot access reliable broadband internet connection, and too many Wisconsinites lack clean and safe drinking water and affordable quality health care. These issues, among many others, have a disparate impact on rural communities.
Farmers are truly Wisconsin’s backbone. Agriculture and the hardworking farmers who produce food and other necessities for our community are vital to the 16th Senate District, Wisconsin, and beyond. The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened struggles for farmers and created unprecedented challenges. From dropping milk and product prices, to deteriorating infrastructure and environmental degradation, our farmers need support.
Within the 16th Senate District, we have over 350 farms of all sizes that produce a variety of crops and livestock. In the state Assembly, I have been proud to support legislation that bolsters farmers across Wisconsin. Supporting farmers’ mental health and working to reduce suicide among farmers, advocating for increased investments in our state’s infrastructure, working to legalize cannabis — both hemp and marijuana– so these products cultivated in other states may be accessible for Wisconsin farmers to capitalize on. These are just a few of many policies I have supported for our farmers. In the state Senate, I will continue working with local farmers and producers on the issues our agriculture community is facing.
Supporting our rural communities goes beyond prioritizing agricultural issues. Our state must improve public education, ensure essential broadband access, protect our environment and provide clean water, expand quality and affordable health care, and more. From rural to urban and suburban communities, these are issues that affect all Wisconsinites.
All students deserve accessible quality education and opportunities, including in our rural communities. In Wisconsin, one of our most valuable resources is our K-12 public schools and renowned UW and Wisconsin Technical College systems. We must reprioritize investing in public education and expand educational opportunities such as youth apprenticeship and trades programs. In the state Senate, I will continue advocating for Wisconsin students.
Broadband is critical for connecting our communities, strengthening our economy, and ensuring educational access. High-speed broadband is a necessity, yet we still struggle with its accessibility, especially in rural areas. I am proud to support the "Better Broadband Connectivity" legislative package in the state Legislature, and will continue to prioritize broadband access in the state Senate.
Clean water access is another challenge facing communities across Wisconsin. Clean, accessible drinking water is a right, and we must ensure all Wisconsinites have this right for generations to come. I have been proud to work on clean water initiatives and support legislation that sets safe standards and invests in necessary resources for our communities. In the state Senate, I will continue to advocate for clean water and environmental protections for the well-being of Wisconsin.
Health care is a right, not a privilege, and it is imperative that we actively work to ensure that all Wisconsin families have access to comprehensive, affordable and quality health care. We must improve our health care system so that every Wisconsinite has access to the same care, including rural communities. In the state Senate I will continue to champion for COVID-19 response efforts, investments in public health, mental health and telehealth, affordable prescription costs, expanding BadgerCare, and many other common sense provisions that will improve healthcare for our state.
These issues are just some of the challenges facing all people in the 16th Senate District. We need responsive and effective leaders in Wisconsin so we can move forward together. Our state must actively support its rural residents. When we each do better, we all do better, and I remain committed to supporting our rural communities so that they may have the resources necessary to succeed.
When times are tough, we come together and grow as a community — that’s our Wisconsin heritage. I am running to preserve this heritage and bring people together to strengthen our state for the betterment of all.
Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, represents Wisconsin's 48th Assembly District and is a candidate for Wisconsin's 16th Senate District.
