Rep. Melissa Sargent: I will provide effective leadership for Wisconsin's 16th Senate District

We need leaders in the Wisconsin state Legislature who will work proactively to support our state and ensure that every Wisconsinite has the ability to be safe, healthy and successful, especially when an unexpected emergency occurs. Right now, far too many Wisconsinites are struggling to keep their heads above water. I know that as a state we can do better.

Over the past seven years, it has been my honor to represent and serve the amazing people of the 48th Assembly District and work tirelessly for policy changes that better our state. Now, in my candidacy for the 16th Senate District of Wisconsin, I am confident that my experience, compassion and proven leadership will serve our community as we continue to move forward together.

As a state representative and former Dane County Board supervisor, PTO president and small business owner, I have worked on policies to improve the lives of Wisconsin families at various levels. I’m running to be the next state Senator for District 16 because I want to make our state a place where our economy works for everyone and future generations are able to live, work and raise a family without sacrificing their health and well-being.