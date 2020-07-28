Rep. Mark Pocan: Wisconsin’s path to recovery: testing, tracing and isolation

The numbers are staggering. As of right now, Wisconsin has over 49,000 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and almost 900 confirmed deaths. If those numbers seem low to you compared to states like Texas and Florida, think again. Before last week, Wisconsin had never reached a single-day total of over 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases. Last week, we surpassed 1,000 cases on three separate days. On top of that, more deaths were reported last week than any other week in July.
Wisconsin is suffering first from a failure by President Trump, who months into this pandemic still has no national testing plan and has once again begun proposing the idea of cutting state funding for COVID-19 response even further. The House of Representatives passes the HEROES Act in May, which included vital additional funding for states like Wisconsin, but the Senate has refused to take it up — or any COVID-related legislation for that matter — in the last two-and-a-half months.
Without national guidance or support, Wisconsin must set the standards and guidelines toward recovery itself.
Unfortunately, we have seen how Gov. Tony Evers’ ability to manage this crisis has been hamstrung by our Republican Legislature’s decision to oppose him and scientific logic at every turn. This opposition has been shamefully supported with eager willingness by our conservative state Supreme Court. First, they forced the April election to happen in person. Then, they overturned Gov. Evers’ safer-at-home order, allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited regulation, if any. Coupled with the Trump administration’s inadequate response and a lack of proactive acquiring of needed supplies like reagents, Wisconsin’s ability to increase testing has been seriously hindered.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services head, Andrea Palm, noted that the surges we are seeing across Wisconsin are largely attributable to an increase in Wisconsin residents going to bars, parties and other social gatherings as well a marked increase in cases among young people.
In order to save lives and successfully go down the path of recovery, it will require a vast expansion of our most integral relief mechanisms — testing, contact tracing and isolation. This isn’t partisan — it’s the practical guidelines we have to follow because lives are at stake.
Wisconsin should have a mask mandate now and we should learn from states like Texas that waited for this pandemic to overwhelm them before making the right decision. I would hope we can get to a mandate at this point without Republicans challenging that decision in court, too. If they do, we are more likely to have additional economic downturns and potential shutdowns, hurting our state. The choice is clear: if you want businesses to continue to operate and employ people, a mask mandate is the surest way to ensure that they can.
We also need to work together with hospitals, health systems and departments of public health to increase our capacity to test for COVID-19 in our communities. Over the last two weeks, Wisconsin tested 11,419 people per day on average. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, in order to get to mitigation of this virus, Wisconsin needs to be doing 19,140 tests a day. We are lucky that we have resources, like Exact Sciences and Promega Corporation, who stepped up to support Wisconsin’s testing needs. But the supply chains for our academic and medical laboratories are still seeing shortages of critical testing supplies like reagents and cartridges. Without leadership from the Trump administration, we must work together as a state to find the resources we need to increase our daily testing goals and begin to bend this curve. We need health systems to step up like never before. We cannot hear any more stories from people in health care settings not getting tested. But all of that additional help is contingent on getting the critical supplies we need — including reagents and PPE.
Lastly, we need to expand our contact tracing abilities. While the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had originally said it would hire about 1,000 contact tracers across the state to track the spread of this virus, that number is now inexplicably being decreased as our caseload is increasing. According to a George Washington University model based on the number of cases in Wisconsin, accounting for the number of case interviews, contact notifications and contact follow-up needed — our state should have about 4,930 contact tracers employed now. With unemployment surging, hiring more contact tracers across the state provides a dual benefit of creating jobs and reining in the spread of this pandemic. These thousands of new contact tracers can then be deployed across the state with particular focus on the low-income communities, rural communities and communities of color hit the hardest. And we can decrease the time it takes to reach to someone who tests positive, so that further spread is avoided.
With the failure of our president to do the bare minimum as a national leader to curb this pandemic, a lot is left to the states. We’re seeing the effect of this as states that vehemently refused to listen to public health guidance and CDC recommendations plunge into devastating surges that have left them scrambling to respond. What’s happening in Florida and Texas and Arizona was avoidable there, and it is avoidable in Wisconsin too. We should not wait for any more surges, or single-day case records. We, as a state, must come together and act in the best interest of our whole community — not just ourselves.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, represents Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District and serves as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
