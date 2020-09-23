Rep. Mark Pocan: Pompeo visit highlights the Trump administration's disastrous record for Wisconsinites

It is appalling that the Secretary of the State, Mike Pompeo, would politicize his office to the point of using our state Capitol building — in the middle of a pandemic his boss Donald Trump failed to respond to — to give a foreign policy speech that will tell everything but the truth.
The fact is Trump’s foreign policy, particularly with China, has been a disaster for Wisconsinites.
Soon after assuming the Oval Office, Trump engulfed us in multiple trade wars that completely eviscerated our manufacturing and agriculture community. Last year alone we lost thousands of factory jobs and saw a record number — 818 — dairy farms go out of business. Our crop producers felt the pain, too. Ginseng farmers, who grow 95% of all that grown in the United States, prior to the trade war, sold approximately 85% of their products to China.
And all of this was because Trump wanted to see himself as the tough guy, not because he wanted to make Wisconsinites' lives better. And that has continued to show.
In January, at about the same time Trump was ignoring his intelligence briefings on the imminent threat of COVID-19, he posed for a photo op with the Chinese government to tout the signing of the Phase One trade deal. U.S. farmers, Trump promised, could expect China to purchase $50 billion in agriculture goods, but the deal fell short, all the way down to $14 billion. And now, China is reneging on their end of the deal.
And the impacts of Trump’s trade war are reverberating during the COVID-19 pandemic. After taking the word of the Chinese government over our own intelligence community, even praising their leadership, Trump completely ignored the realities of the pandemic, setting us on a course to where we are now — 200,000 dead Americans, a cratered economy with tens of millions of out of work, and no end in sight.
We’re seeing manufacturing plants close in Wisconsin because of the pandemic, while our brewers continue to feel the impacts of the trade war on their ability to buy aluminum at an affordable price in the midst of a struggling economy.
Dairy farmers can’t get a fair shake as we continue to lead the nation in farm bankruptcies, even after Trump came to our state last year and said farmers were “over the hump."
Trump ran for president as the guy who would make big deals to help workers. What kind of deal maker is this?
All of these disastrous policies have been supported and pushed for by Mike Pompeo. He has weaponized his office into a campaign prop. He has enabled and supported the failed Trump agenda when it comes to China, and Wisconsinites are paying the price. The fact that he was invited here by a Republican-led Legislature that refuses to take up legislation that would help Wisconsinites shows you just how little they also care about our struggling state.
Trump and his administration have proven they are incapable of addressing the real challenges facing Wisconsinites. At a time of crisis, our state is hungry for leadership in the White House that will help us build back better and ensure working people get a fair shake. That is why this November, we will vote out Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo and elect Joe Biden as our next president.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan represents Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.
