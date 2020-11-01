Rep. Lisa Subeck: With Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation, Wisconsin must protect access to safe, legal abortion

With the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court — succeeding Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — the future of safe and legal abortion in Wisconsin hangs in the balance.
Wisconsin is one of just 11 states with a pre-Roe v. Wade law on the books criminalizing abortion. This archaic statute, which became law in 1849, was made unenforceable by the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. But if Roe were to be overturned, Wisconsin’s law would once again take effect, and physicians who provide abortion care could be charged with a felony and face up to six years in prison.
This must not happen in Wisconsin. Government should not interfere with personal health care decisions. When facing an unintended or untenable pregnancy, let us trust individuals to make the decisions that are best for their health and well-being in consultation with their physicians, their clergy, their families or whomever they choose to include in their medical decision making.
Even before the recent change in the makeup of the Supreme Court, it was clear that access to safe and legal abortion was threatened by cases making their way through the courts. Politicians who oppose abortion have passed progressively more extreme laws, some of which would prohibit abortion even when a mother’s health or life is in imminent danger.
That is why I have introduced the Abortion Access Protection Act, which would repeal Wisconsin’s antiquated criminal abortion ban. Unfortunately, Republicans refused to even hold a hearing to allow the public to voice their opinions on the bill during the last legislative session. I look forward to reintroducing this important piece of legislation during the next legislative session, because it is needed now more than ever.
The Abortion Access Protection Act recognizes that providing abortion is health care, not criminal activity. This bill would modernize Wisconsin’s archaic abortion law so that the state treats abortion care like all health care, with regulations that reflect current medical standards.
Access to abortion means all people are treated with dignity and equality and are given the respect they deserve to make their own decisions about their bodies, their health and their lives — without government interference. We must protect safe, legal abortion in Wisconsin by passing the Abortion Access Protection Act before it’s too late.
Subeck, of Madison, represents the 78th Assembly District: Rep.Subeck@legis.wisconsin.gov.
