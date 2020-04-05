Rep. Lisa Subeck: Wisconsin's in-person primary puts public health, election integrity at risk

As a legislator, I am frustrated and disappointed that we could not reach bipartisan agreement to postpone or extend next Tuesday's election or to convert it to exclusively mail-in balloting. It is utterly reckless and irresponsible that at the same time the state has ordered our residents to stay home and only engage in essential travel or essential business, we now expect or even allow people to come work at our polling places and to come to these polling places to vote on Election Day.
How can we have a free and fair election if our citizens are afraid to go vote on Election Day? And how can we justify putting the health and lives of the public on the line when a simple act of the Legislature could prevent it?
The governor has called upon the National Guard to fill in for absent poll workers, but they are not immune from this disease either. There is nothing about being a soldier that makes you less at risk of catching and spreading COVID-19. And we are still counting on many of our usual poll workers, most of whom fall into the highest risk groups because of age and many of whom are committed to showing up on Election Day to fulfill their civic duty.
I understand that there will be efforts to have personal protective equipment (PPE) available for poll workers, but there are no guarantees about what equipment is available. Regardless, that PPE would be put to better use in medical settings or for essential workers who are in group homes, retirement facilities, or providing in-home care to vulnerable populations. If we do not open the polling places, these resources could be reallocated to where they are needed most in a time of crisis.
Earlier this week, I spoke to a resident of my Assembly district who had planned to work at the polls. She has been a poll worker for many years and is in her 80s. She was determined to work at the polls on Election Day out of a sense of responsibility and duty. I appreciate her commitment and the commitment of so many others like her, but I want these folks to be here in November when we need them again. When push comes to shove, their health and safety is more important. A member of her family had contacted my office to request that I call her and urge her to stay home. I did, and she reluctantly agreed. I should not have had to make that call, because there is an alternative. We do not have to hold the election on Tuesday.
Even if we can adequately protect our poll workers, we cannot adequately protect the public visiting polling sites to cast their ballots. If we are truly committed to slowing the spread of this disease through social distancing, we cannot encourage our state's residents to converge upon our schools, churches, public buildings and other polling places on Election Day.
It is not too late for the Legislature to act, but two people stand in the way of moving or changing how we administer this election — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. I cannot understand why they will not call a meeting of the Legislature to address changes to the election or why they rejected the governor’s call for a special session to do so. I do know that their response is irresponsible and shows a flagrant disregard for public health and safety.
Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, represents Wisconsin's 78th Assembly District.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!