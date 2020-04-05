Rep. Lisa Subeck: Wisconsin's in-person primary puts public health, election integrity at risk

Earlier this week, I spoke to a resident of my Assembly district who had planned to work at the polls. She has been a poll worker for many years and is in her 80s. She was determined to work at the polls on Election Day out of a sense of responsibility and duty. I appreciate her commitment and the commitment of so many others like her, but I want these folks to be here in November when we need them again. When push comes to shove, their health and safety is more important. A member of her family had contacted my office to request that I call her and urge her to stay home. I did, and she reluctantly agreed. I should not have had to make that call, because there is an alternative. We do not have to hold the election on Tuesday.